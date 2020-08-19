DEF LEPPARD, SLIPKNOT, GUNS N' ROSES, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Members To Guest On New Version Of SIXX:A.M.'s 'Maybe It's Time'

DEF LEPPARD vocalist Joe Elliott, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor, GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash and FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH singer Ivan Moody are among the musicians who are featured on the new version of the SIXX:A.M. song "Maybe It's Time", to be released on Friday (August 21) as part of the Artists For Recovery project

"Maybe It's Time" brings together artists to help fight substance use disorders and help people in recovery. The track will also be part of the soundtrack to the film "Sno Babies", which will be available on on-demand and digital platforms on Tuesday, September 29.

The original version of "Maybe It's Time" appeared on SIXX:A.M.'s latest album, "Vol. 2, Prayers For The Blessed", which was released in November 2016 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc was written and recorded at the same time as "Vol. 1, Prayers For The Damned", released earlier that same year, and it acted as a companion piece to the first chapter.

A gripping and emotive tale, "Sno Babies" depicts the grim realities of addiction and its effects on a middle-class suburban town. Kristen and Hannah are best friends — smart, likable and college-bound — and also addicted to heroin. The pair of seemingly unlikely addicts spiral down a path of destruction, hiding their secret from well-meaning but busy parents behind pink bedrooms and school uniforms. "Sno Babies" shows how easy it can be to both miss and hide the signs of addiction behind the façade of "good" neighborhoods and pleasantly busy communities.

"Sno Babies" is the first feature from Better Noise Films, a new venture from entertainment mogul Allen Kovac.

The official "Sno Babies" soundtrack will include two tracks from SIXX:A.M., which consists of MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx, guitarist DJ Ashba and singer James Michael, as well as hits from country/rock star Cory Marks ("Outlaws & Outsiders"), BAD WOLVES ("Sober") and new music from EVA UNDER FIRE, FROM ASHES TO NEW and ESCAPE THE FATE.

This past January, SIXX:A.M. released the official music video for "Talk To Me". The track, originally released last September, invited each of us to take the first step toward mutual understanding and healing using the power of conversation.

