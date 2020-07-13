DEF LEPPARD Releases 'Facts' Video For 'High 'N' Dry' Album

Veteran British rockers DEF LEPPARD have released a "facts" video for their 1981 album "High 'N' Dry".

During its formative years in the late 1970s, DEF LEPPARD became one of the hottest properties to emerge from the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal.

For its sophomore release, "High 'N' Dry", the Sheffield quintet turned to a new producer, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, whose credits included AC/DC's multi-platinum "Back In Black".

"It was almost like army discipline, but he got great performances out of everyone that we'd never have got otherwise," said vocalist Joe Elliott. "We were rudderless and he gave us a direction, which was what we desperately needed."

During the course of the album's sessions, the band and their new producer painstakingly dissected, rearranged and even significantly re-wrote the material they'd prepared, marking the arrival of DEF LEPPARD's distinctive, arena-slaying sound.

Elliott called the album "an enormous learning curve, but it sounded punchy and professional and, generally speaking, it was the start of where we wanted to go."

"High 'N' Dry" subsequently peaked at No. 38 in the U.S. and No. 26 in the U.K., offering DEF LEPPARD a first taste of the sustained mainstream success they would experience throughout their career.

