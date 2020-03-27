DEF LEPPARD: Performance Clip Of 'Run Riot' From 'London To Vegas' Set

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release DEF LEPPARD's "London To Vegas" on May 29. This limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD and digital format release features two spectacular concert films: "Hysteria At The O2" and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood".

A performance clip of the song "Run Riot", taken from the "Hysteria At The O2" concert film, can be seen below.

Filmed in December 2018, "Hysteria At The O2" captures DEF LEPPARD celebrating the groundbreaking "Hysteria", one of their two diamond-certified 10-times-platinum albums (the other being "Pyromania"). Performed in its entirety before a ravenous sold-out crowd, this momentous homecoming event is made all the more powerful as it was their long-awaited debut at the iconic O2 Arena in London. Featuring electrifying performances of "Pour Some Sugar On Me", "Animal", "Women" and "Love Bites", bandmembers Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums), conclude the set with a host of extra hits, including "Let's Get Rocked", "When Love And Hate Collide" and "Photograph".

Six months later, just after their induction in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, DEF LEPPARD undertook a residency in Las Vegas at Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood. "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood" is a 28-song deep dive into not only their greatest hits, but rarities such as "Too Late For Love", "Billy's Got A Gun", "Slang" and "Promises". Highlighting DEF LEPPARD's versatility, "Hits Vegas" presents a livewire stage show with two stages and video walls, punctuated with intimate, acoustic renditions of rarely performed songs "Let Me Be The One", "We Belong", "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" and "Two Steps Behind".

"Hits Vegas" offers a behind-the-scenes bonus feature, while "Hysteria At The O2" is rounded out with the bonus "Hysteria: Then And Now" mini-documentary. As a whole, "London To Vegas" encapsulates the prestige of one of rock's most iconic bands.

Packed in a 10" box with a 40-page hardback book, the set is completed with audio from both concerts. "Hysteria Live", featuring the performance of the complete "Hysteria" album from the O2 show, will also be available separately on crystal clear 2LP, packaged in a gatefold sleeve. Finally, in addition to these in-depth sets, "London To Vegas" is now available for pre-order as a direct-to-consumer package with exclusive merchandise bundles. These include a "London To Vegas" T-shirt, "London To Vegas" 12x12 lithograph, branded envelope featuring replica setlist, guitar pics, and replica laminates from both shows, and an exclusive four-song picture disc "Acoustic In Vegas".

