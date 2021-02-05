DEF LEPPARD Launches Band-Curated Thematic Artist Compilations

Inviting further immersion into their dynamic catalog, legendary British rock and roll icons and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees DEF LEPPARD have introduced a weekly series of thematic artist compilations, launching across platforms today and continuing every Friday through April 9. Bandmembers Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Rick Savage, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell personally curated these ten playlists by theme. Each weekly playlist showcases yet another side of the group through their music. It just kicked off with the hyper-charged "Electric Warriors" assembled by Elliott.

Listen to it here.

Stay tuned for a very special playlist courtesy of Allen next week.

DEF LEPPARD recently opened up the "Def Leppard Vault" at LeppardVault.com. The "First Ever Digital Rock & Roll Museum" saw a flurry of activity upon announcement. Not only did fans flock to the site, but it also received major looks from Rolling Stone, Classic Rock and more.

The band has uploaded this innovative living and breathing digital museum with a treasure trove of history, including exclusive never-before-seen photos, products, video, audio commentary, interviews, and more. They will continue to personally curate and regularly update this online destination as a hub for their past, present, and future. It will grow with their career as they consistently add new artifacts and content throughout the next weeks, months, and years.

At the onset of the global pandemic, the quintessential musicians found themselves at home much like everyone else. For DEF LEPPARD, this pause allowed for a moment of individual and collective reflection. Soon, the band members began rummaging through their closets, basements, attics, garages, rehearsal space, storage units, and spare rooms. In the process, they uncovered countless artifacts collected over the course of 44 years since their 1977 formation. These items tell the story of the band from their perspective, so they decided to put them on display in a groundbreaking manner.

Together, DEF LEPPARD built the vault as a way to pull back the curtain behind their monumental, yet intriguing rise to rock superstardom.

About the "Def Leppard Vault", frontman Joe Elliott commented: "After months of digging through our personal rock and roll closets (and warehouses, no less!), we present you our history! Our historic vault will continually be updated with installments you may have seen with some gems I promise you've never heard or seen! It's a true backstage pass for any DEF LEPPARD or rock and roll fan! Please…step inside and walk this way!"

The last DEF LEPPARD studio album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2015.

DEF LEPPARD released a box set, "The Early Years 79-81", in March 2020 via UMC/Virgin. "The Early Years 79-81" box set represents the band's first two albums, "On Through The Night" (1980) and "High 'N' Dry" (1981), and was prepared in conjunction with Elliott who acted as executive producer on the set. The mastering was done by the band's long-serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.

Eagle Rock Entertainment released DEF LEPPARD's "London To Vegas" in May 2020. This limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD and digital format release features two concert films: "Hysteria At The O2" and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood".

DEF LEPPARD's latest greatest-hits collection, titled "The Story So Far - The Best Of", was released in November 2018.