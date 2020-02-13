DEF LEPPARD Announces Select Fall '20/20 Vision' Tour Dates With ZZ TOP

Legendary British rock and roll icons and 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees DEF LEPPARD have announced select "20/20 Vision" fall tour dates with very special guests ZZ TOP. Produced by Live Nation, this new leg of dates will immediately follow the group's massively successful summer stadium tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, which has already sold 1.1 million tickets. The "20/20 Vision" tour will kick off on September 21 at Times Union Center in Albany, New York.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the "20/20 Vision" tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 20 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

DEF LEPPARD frontman Joe Elliott says of the tour: "What a year this is going to be! First, sold-out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ TOP! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime, it's gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together...maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars ..."

"We're excited about hitting the road with DEF LEPPARD this fall; we've been fans of theirs since forever," says the aforementioned Billy F Gibbons. "We've been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning." He adds: "Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride 'shotgun' with us and we won't even ask him to pay for the gas."

"20/20 Vision" tour dates:

September 21 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

September 23 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 25 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

September 26 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

September 28 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

September 30 - Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

October 02 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

October 03 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 05 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

October 07 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

October 09 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 10 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

October 12 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

October 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 18 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

DEF LEPPARD will release a new box set, "The Early Years 79-81", on March 20 via UMC/Virgin.

"The Early Years 79-81" box set represents the band's first two albums, "On Through The Night" (1980) and "High 'N' Dry" (1981), and has been prepared in conjunction with Elliott who has acted as executive producer on the set. The mastering has been done by the band's long serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.

This deluxe set comes with five CDs consisting of the original album remastered, B-sides, rarities and re-mix versions, Radio One sessions, "Live From Reading" and the first-ever appearance of an unreleased and newly mixed show from Oxford in 1980. These remasters have been highly anticipated, and much requested, by DEF LEPPARD fans globally.

The album also features an instant-grat track, the much sought-after Nick Tauber-produced version of "Rock Brigade", which was originally pencilled as a single for the U.K. but was never released at the time.

"The Early Years 79-81" boxset includes a history of the band's first two albums written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott (no relation) featuring personal insights from the band on the making and releasing of those early records as well as rare photos and memorabilia.

Both albums have been remastered and will be available on 1CD version, black vinyl, and limited-edition colored vinyl.