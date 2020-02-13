DEF LEPPARD Announces Select Fall '20/20 Vision' Tour Dates With ZZ TOP

Legendary British rock and roll icons and 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees DEF LEPPARD have announced select "20/20 Vision" fall tour dates with very special guests ZZ TOP. Produced by Live Nation, this new leg of dates will immediately follow the group's massively successful summer stadium tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, which has already sold 1.1 million tickets. The "20/20 Vision" tour will kick off on September 21 at Times Union Center in Albany, New York.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the "20/20 Vision" tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 20 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.
DEF LEPPARD frontman Joe Elliott says of the tour: "What a year this is going to be! First, sold-out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ TOP! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime, it's gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together...maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars ..."
"We're excited about hitting the road with DEF LEPPARD this fall; we've been fans of theirs since forever," says the aforementioned Billy F Gibbons. "We've been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning." He adds: "Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride 'shotgun' with us and we won't even ask him to pay for the gas."
"20/20 Vision" tour dates:
September 21 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
September 23 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 25 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena
September 26 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
September 28 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
September 30 - Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
October 02 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
October 03 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 05 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
October 07 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
October 09 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
October 10 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
October 12 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
October 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 17 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 18 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
DEF LEPPARD will release a new box set, "The Early Years 79-81", on March 20 via UMC/Virgin.
"The Early Years 79-81" box set represents the band's first two albums, "On Through The Night" (1980) and "High 'N' Dry" (1981), and has been prepared in conjunction with Elliott who has acted as executive producer on the set. The mastering has been done by the band's long serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.
This deluxe set comes with five CDs consisting of the original album remastered, B-sides, rarities and re-mix versions, Radio One sessions, "Live From Reading" and the first-ever appearance of an unreleased and newly mixed show from Oxford in 1980. These remasters have been highly anticipated, and much requested, by DEF LEPPARD fans globally.
The album also features an instant-grat track, the much sought-after Nick Tauber-produced version of "Rock Brigade", which was originally pencilled as a single for the U.K. but was never released at the time.
"The Early Years 79-81" boxset includes a history of the band's first two albums written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott (no relation) featuring personal insights from the band on the making and releasing of those early records as well as rare photos and memorabilia.
Both albums have been remastered and will be available on 1CD version, black vinyl, and limited-edition colored vinyl.