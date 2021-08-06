DEF LEPPARD Announces 'High 'N' Dry' 40th-Anniversary Worldwide Broadcast Premiere Event

DEF LEPPARD has announced a worldwide broadcast premiere event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's "High 'N' Dry" album.

Watch singer Joe Elliott, drummer Rick Allen and bassist Rick Savage reveal behind-the-scenes stories from their legendary 1981 release, while guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell discuss the album's impact on their own musical trajectory and the world of rock and roll.

Complete with "High 'N' Dry" influences from fellow colleagues with answers to fan questions sourced directly from the Def Leppard Vault and DEF LEPPARD socials, this hour-plus filmed event premieres only inside the Def Leppard Vault.

Have a question about "High 'N' Dry"? Send your questions (written or as a video) to [email protected] for a chance to contribute to this incredible broadcast.

Broadcast date: Saturday, August 28, 2021

Broadcast time: 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. EDT / 1 p.m. PDT

Admission grants entry to the livestreamed event, a 24-hour replay pass, and access to exclusive merch bundles.

Digital event tickets and limited-edition event bundles are on sale now. Get your tickets here.

Note: There is no guarantee that fan questions and/or videos submitted for this event will be featured in the event broadcast.

"High 'N' Dry" charted at No. 38 on The Billboard 200 and No. 26 on the U.K. albums chart. Following the success of "Pyromania", the LP re-entered the Billboard chart and reached No. 72 in 1983.

"High 'N' Dry" was reissued on May 31, 1984 with two bonus tracks: "Bringin' On The Heartbreak" (Remix), and "Me & My Wine" (Remix). Videos for both were made, featuring guitarist Phil Collen (who was not in the band at the time of the album's recording). Both bonus tracks were omitted from the mid-1990s re-releases of the album.

Elliott talked about how DEF LEPPARD's approach to making "Pyromania" was different from the way "High 'N' Dry" was recorded. He said: "When we worked with [producer] Mutt [Lange] on 'High 'N' Dry', it was done in three months, and we did it as quickly as we could. He also insisted that we do it his way. When we did 'Pyromania', we came to the conclusion we could make another 'High 'N' Dry', or we could utilize the new technologies that had come available. He was really excited about that. He told us we could try to make an album no one else had ever made, which appealed to us. We were always turned on by QUEEN, for example, who took their arrangements to the extreme."

