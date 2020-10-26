DEF LEPPARD Announces 'Def Leppard Vault' Collection Of Artifacts And Related Stories

DEF LEPPARD has announced the "Def Leppard Vault" — the first-ever collection of the band's artifacts and related stories, curated from and told by Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell.
This past June, Elliott old the U.K.'s Express that there is a good chance DEF LEPPARD will make headway on a new studio album while he and his bandmates on are on lockdown during the coronavirus crisis.
"It's always a possibility," he said. "The one thing about this band is it never stops working, even when we're not visible. We are always doing something, we're always writing, we keep in touch with each other regarding putting new ideas together.
"It is very possible that something may occur during this lockdown," he continued. "We've got nothing concrete; we'll just have to see how it goes."
The last DEF LEPPARD studio album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2015.
DEF LEPPARD released a box set, "The Early Years 79-81", on March 20 via UMC/Virgin. "The Early Years 79-81" box set represents the band's first two albums, "On Through The Night" (1980) and "High 'N' Dry" (1981), and was prepared in conjunction with Elliott who acted as executive producer on the set. The mastering was done by the band's long-serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.
Eagle Rock Entertainment released DEF LEPPARD's "London To Vegas" on May 29. This limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD and digital format release features two concert films: "Hysteria At The O2" and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood".
DEF LEPPARD's latest greatest-hits collection, titled "The Story So Far - The Best Of", was released in November 2018.
ANNOUNCING: ⚙️ THE DEF LEPPARD VAULT ⚙️
We're thrilled to announce the Def Leppard Vault - the first ever collection of the band's artifacts and related stories, curated from and told by Joe, Sav, Rick, Phil and Viv ?
