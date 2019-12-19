DEF LEPPARD And MISFITS To Headline Mexico's DOMINATION Festival

DEF LEPPARD and MISFITS wll headline the 2020 edition of the Domination festival, set to take place May 1-2 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico.
The billing is shaping up as follows:
Friday, May 1
DEF LEPPARD
RANCID
OPETH
SONATA ARCTICA
LACUNA COIL
DROPKICK MURPHYS
KROKUS
BEAST IN BLACK
SCAR SYMMETRY
POWER TRIP
AFTER THE BURIAL
ANIMA INSIDE
BOKASSA
DISCHORD
EGO KILL TALENT
EL CHIVO
INTRONAUT
LACK OF REMORSE
NUNCA DIGAS MUERE
QBO
SERPYANTS
SHIRAZ LANE
SPLIT HEAVEN
THRASHOCK
THREE MAZE STONE
TYGERS OF PAN TANG
Saturday, May 2
MISFITS
NIGHTWISH
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT
TESTAMENT
UFO
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
FEVER 333
CLUTCH
RESORTE
CENOTAPH
AGORA
ANGELUS APATRIDA
ANVIL
DOUCHEBAGZ
EXXOCET
FINNTROLL
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
GATECREEPER
KNOCKED LOOSE
LETHAL CREATION
MARKO HIETALA
RIVERS OF NIHIL
THE ANCHOR
THE WARNING
UNCURED
UNIDAD TRAUMA
This year's edition of the Domination festival was reportedly attended by more than 60,000 people. 53 international bands performed at the May 2019 two-day event, including KISS, ALICE COOPER and APOCALYPTICA.
At the time, organizer Guillermo Parra stated about the festival: "This is the first edition, and we are betting on everything coming out wonderfully because we have given our best to have the best team, the best lineup and the best atmosphere."