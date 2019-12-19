DEF LEPPARD And MISFITS To Headline Mexico's DOMINATION Festival

DEF LEPPARD and MISFITS wll headline the 2020 edition of the Domination festival, set to take place May 1-2 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico.

The billing is shaping up as follows:

Friday, May 1

DEF LEPPARD

RANCID

OPETH

SONATA ARCTICA

LACUNA COIL

DROPKICK MURPHYS

KROKUS

BEAST IN BLACK

SCAR SYMMETRY

POWER TRIP

AFTER THE BURIAL

ANIMA INSIDE

BOKASSA

DISCHORD

EGO KILL TALENT

EL CHIVO

INTRONAUT

LACK OF REMORSE

NUNCA DIGAS MUERE

QBO

SERPYANTS

SHIRAZ LANE

SPLIT HEAVEN

THRASHOCK

THREE MAZE STONE

TYGERS OF PAN TANG

Saturday, May 2

MISFITS

NIGHTWISH

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

TESTAMENT

UFO

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

FEVER 333

CLUTCH

RESORTE

CENOTAPH

AGORA

ANGELUS APATRIDA

ANVIL

DOUCHEBAGZ

EXXOCET

FINNTROLL

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

GATECREEPER

KNOCKED LOOSE

LETHAL CREATION

MARKO HIETALA

RIVERS OF NIHIL

THE ANCHOR

THE WARNING

UNCURED

UNIDAD TRAUMA

This year's edition of the Domination festival was reportedly attended by more than 60,000 people. 53 international bands performed at the May 2019 two-day event, including KISS, ALICE COOPER and APOCALYPTICA.

At the time, organizer Guillermo Parra stated about the festival: "This is the first edition, and we are betting on everything coming out wonderfully because we have given our best to have the best team, the best lineup and the best atmosphere."