DEF LEPPARD And LIVING COLOUR To Perform At Second Annual 'A Bowie Celebration'

December 8, 2021 0 Comments

DEF LEPPARD, DURAN DURAN's Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, LIVING COLOUR, Rob Thomas, Gary Oldman, WALK THE MOON, Jake Wesley Rogers along with a special appearance by Ricky Gervais are among the artists joining the second annual "A Bowie Celebration", set for January 8, 2022, what would have been David Bowie's 75th birthday. The event, like last year's inaugural live stream, will be available on RollingLiveStudios.com to enjoy worldwide for 24 hours.

This year's "A Bowie Celebration" will also celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Labyrinth", the classic fantasy film and Jim Henson/David Bowie collaboration, with a special performance from actress Evan Rachel Wood and an appearance by Brian Henson. The show will be dedicated to frequent Bowie photographer Mick Rock, and will include never-before-seen interview footage.

The band will be comprised of former Bowie alumni bandmembers from throughout his legendary career, led by Mike Garson, who was the rock icon's longest running and most frequently used band member. Other bandmembers will include Earl Slick, Charlie Sexton, Alan Childs, Steve Elson, Mark Guiliana, Omar Hakim, Stan Harrison, Tim Lefebvre, Gerry Leonard and Carmine Rojas.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to the Save The Children organization, a charity important to Bowie and the beneficiary of funds raised from his 50th Birthday Concert held in 1997 at Madison Square Garden.

Additional guest vocalists set to perform Bowie favorites include Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler, Judith Hill, Gaby Moreno, Gretchen Parlato, Joe Sumner and more to be announced. Lineup subject to change.

Bowie died in January 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

He passed away just three days after releasing his 25th studio album, "Blackstar".

The singer, songwriter, actor and fashion icon reportedly kept his 18-month battle with cancer so private that even close friends weren't aware of his struggle.

