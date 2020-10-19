DEEP PURPLE's STEVE MORSE: EDDIE VAN HALEN Was 'One Of The Most Inventive Rhythm Players I've Ever Heard'

October 19, 2020 0 Comments

DEEP PURPLE's STEVE MORSE: EDDIE VAN HALEN Was 'One Of The Most Inventive Rhythm Players I've Ever Heard'

DEEP PURPLE guitarist Steve Morse has reflected on the passing of Eddie Van Halen, calling him " one of the most inventive rhythm players" he has ever heard. The legendary VAN HALEN axeman died on October 6 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.

Speaking to Everyone Loves Guitar, Morse said (see video below): "[Eddie] was a mighty guitarist and a mighty songwriter and one of the most inventive rhythm players I've ever heard.

"I luckily got a chance to work with him for a few days," he continued. "We were both endorsing Music Man, and Albert Lee, of course, also was. And we had a band called BIFF BABY'S ALLSTARS, started by Sterling Ball, and some of his brothers were playing and singing in the band originally. And John Ferraro and Jimmy Cox — just great session musicians. So it was just one of these things where you couldn't go wrong, and the feel was gonna be there. The thing is, can you step up and keep up with them? I always enjoyed doing that gig. At that point, I'd played a number of gigs with them and knew what the deal was. But Eddie came in cold, just, like, 'Sure, I'll do it.' And we were doing country, two-step western swing and rockabilly, and then getting on into a lot of rock sections too, where the solos were pretty much just straight rock and roll, and that's where, of course, Eddie blew the doors off the place when he did that stuff. But all the stuff he wasn't as comfortable with, he was very original and inventive with coming up with ways of following the change… Just using his ear — he had great ears.

"So I just wanted to say a few words about how I got to stand next to him and play for a few days and really experience the breadth of his talent," Steve added. "We had a lot in common. We sat and talked a lot during that time. We were almost exactly the same age and both were having our only sons being born months apart.

"It was kind of surreal and very sad to hear of his death.

"I guess the main thing to remember about Van Halen is what he contributed to the worldwide music vocabulary and some very great songwriting too. And, of course, the soloing.

"Eddie, we're sorry you're gone, and everyone feels very sad about it. But you've gotta be proud of the legacy you've given the world and helped redefine the guitar technique library, as well as written some amazing tunes."

Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).