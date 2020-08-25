DEEP PURPLE's ROGER GLOVER: Why IAN GILLAN Refuses To Sing 'Child In Time'

August 25, 2020 0 Comments

In a recent interview with Noise11.com, DEEP PURPLE bassist Roger Glover spoke about singer Ian Gillan's apparent unwillingness to perform the band's classic song "Child In Time" live. Glover explained: "This happened quite a few years ago. He drew a line in the sand. He said, 'I'm not gonna sing that song anymore.' And that was a personal decision. And we have to abide by that, because he's our singer, and we respect that.

"We wrote that song when we were 24, and when you're 24, you can do things a lot differently than you can when you're 74," he continued. "I think it was also spoiled a little bit by politics in the band back in the days. Ian Gillan, one night, couldn't go on and he said, 'I've got a cold. I can't do 'Child In Time' tonight.' And [then-DEEP PURPLE guitarist] Ritchie [Blackmore] went on and started playing the opening chords. Of course, the audience went nuts, and Ian was forced to do it. So it became a bit of a cause célèbre. And as Ian got older, he tried to do it, but we didn't wanna cheat and have the top harmony played by a sampler or a guitar or something like that. And so he said, 'That's it. I'm not singing that song ever again.' And it's not that he's not proud of it; it's just that he doesn't wanna sing it. And this was… I don't know how long ago this was… Ten, fifteen years ago."

"Child in Time" was originally featured on DEEP PURPLE's 1970 album "Deep Purple In Rock". It was last performed by the band on its 2002 European tour.

DEEP PURPLE's new album, "Whoosh!", was released on August 7 via earMUSIC. The LP was once again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on the band's previous two studio LPs, 2017's "Infinite" and 2013's "Now What?!"

