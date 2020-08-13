DEEP PURPLE's ROGER GLOVER Says Music Has Lost Some Of Its Importance

August 13, 2020 0 Comments

DEEP PURPLE's ROGER GLOVER Says Music Has Lost Some Of Its Importance

In a new interview with Australia's Heavy, DEEP PURPLE bassist Roger Glover spoke about the decline of the music industry as consumers value access over ownership and experiences over assets.

"Back in the heyday or vinyl music, in the '60s and '70s, there was only two things important — one was music and the other was sport," he said (hear audio below). "And they became very important because they were the only ways for people to escape poverty, for example. You could become a musician or a sportsman and there's was the hope you could rise above yourself and get successful. But since then, technology has leapt forward to the point where music is just one of many distractions. And it's become less important. I mean, music, back in the '50s and '60s, it was almost like a religion — people followed you. And now it doesn't happen quite like that. It's all about celebrity and fast achievements and fame, and all of those things, actually, don't interest us. We were always just interested in the music. We're old hat like that, I guess."

Glover also touched upon the resurgence of vinyl records in recent years, with vinyl sales reportedly accounting for more than a third of the revenue coming from physical releases.

"Well, all I know is in the last few years of touring, I've signed more albums than I've signed CDs," he said. "And I think holding something in your hand, it gives you a thrill that no amount of streaming or downloading can give you. It's physical. And maybe that'll go [away] — in a hundred years' time, maybe nothing like this will exist. We'll be looking at it like Edison's inventions and the Victrola era at the turn of the century — of the last century; not this one. So it will be viewed like that. But for right now, we've still got it and value it. It's great."

DEEP PURPLE's new album, "Whoosh!", was released on August 7 via earMUSIC. The LP was once again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on the band's previous two studio LPs, 2017's "Infinite" and 2013's "Now What?!"

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).