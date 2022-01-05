DEEP PURPLE's ROGER GLOVER On COVID Lockdowns: 'If Everyone Had Their Own Guidelines, It Would Be Chaos'

In a new interview with Chile's Radio Futuro, DEEP PURPLE bassist Roger Glover weighed in on some governments' decision to use lockdown measures as an integral part of combating COVID. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think that that's what government is for, whether we trust them or don't. We have to have some kind of guideline, and that's the only one. If everyone had their own guidelines, it would be chaos. So we don't have a lot of choice about it. Actually, it's money versus life, isn't it? That's what it boils down to. And I have to go for life. But I understand both sides."

Last month, U.S. president Joe Biden said his plan to fight COVID-19 during the winter months would not include new lockdowns. "It doesn't include shutdowns or lockdowns, but widespread vaccinations and boosters and testing a lot more," Biden told reporters.

A number of European countries have been introducing more curbs to fight a surge in COVID-19 infections, including new lockdowns in the Netherlands and Austria. Meanwhile, Germany has called for stricter rules for entering from variant-hit countries to slow the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, while France has imposed strict travel restrictions on those entering from the United Kingdom — the hardest-hit country in the region.

U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson said this week that new restrictions, including a lockdown, are off the table.

"We have a chance to ride out this omicron wave without shutting down our country once again," Johnson said. "We can keep our schools and businesses open and we can find a way to live with this virus."

Italy, France, Greece and Spain all reported record numbers of new infections in recent days.

Recent research has found that lockdown measures, like those widely used in the spring of 2020, are effective at keeping people home, but for limited periods of time.

DEEP PURPLE's latest studio effort, an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime", came out on November 26 via earMUSIC. The LP contains DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.

