DEEP PURPLE's ROGER GLOVER: 'Every Album Is Potentially Our Last Album'

DEEP PURPLE bassist Roger Glover spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the band's upcoming album, "Whoosh!", which will be released on August 7 via earMUSIC. The follow-up to 2017's "Infinite" was originally due in June but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

"Well, it was recorded last year, actually, so the COVID thing didn't come into it, although I have to say some of the lyrics kind of have a disturbing connection," Roger said.

"Yeah, 'Whoosh!', 21st album, 50 years in the making. Every album is potentially our last album. We thought the last album was the last album, but there's another one. So we just keep going.

"I remember [late PURPLE keyboardist] Jon Lord once described DEEP PURPLE as an atomic toy — it just keeps going."

"Whoosh!" was once again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on the band's last two studio albums, 2017's "Infinite" and 2013's "Now What?!"

"Meeting Bob Ezrin changed everything eight years ago," Roger said. "He came to see us play in Toronto and we had a meeting with him the next morning and he just said some great stuff. He sort of encouraged us to be us: 'You don't need to write anything that you think people are gonna expect. Just stretch out and be yourselves.' And that was great advice. And making the album was such a joy. They've all been a lot of fun.

"We don't start an album with any kind of plan; it just happens, like life," Glover explained. "We jammed for about eight, nine days — something like that — and we'd come up with a bunch of stuff and then pick and choose what we wanna work on. And it goes from there, and it sort of evolves. We don't write songs; we just let them evolve. Because the five of us are all throwing bits and pieces in towards it. We record all together in the same room; we don't layer stuff. We're a live band, and so we play live in the studio."

"Whoosh!" will be available as limited CD+DVD mediabook (including the one-hour feature "Roger Glover And Bob Ezrin In Conversation" and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 as video), 2LP+DVD edition, limited boxset and digital.

Track listing:

01. Throw My Bones

02. Drop The Weapon

03. We're All The Same In The Dark

04. Nothing At All

05. No Need To Shout

06. Step By Step

07. What The What

08. The Long Way Round

09. The Power Of The Moon

10. Remission Possible

11. Man Alive

12. And The Address

13. Dancing In My Sleep

