DEEP PURPLE's ROGER GLOVER Announces Reissue Of 'Snapshot' Solo Album With Previously Unreleased Demo Tracks

Almost 20 years after the release of his fourth solo album, Roger Glover has announced the long-awaited re-release of "Snapshot". The album is out October 8 on CD, with vinyl arriving on November 19.

In 2002, the DEEP PURPLE bassist joined forces with the Guilty Party, teaming up with vocalist Randall Bramblett, daughter Gillian Glover, and guitarist Warren Haynes, among others, to deliver this blues rock album. It's a true highlight of Glover's solo career, peppered with swing, reggae, and jazz influences.

The re-release comes with a big plus, as it not only brings back these 14 wonderful blues songs but also comes fully remastered with five previously unreleased bonus demo tracks, which show the album in a completely new light. New liner notes by Roger Glover himself complete the additional content and give an insight into the recording and song writing process behind this album. The album will also be issued on vinyl for the first time ever, with new artwork.

"Snapshot" re-release track listing:

01. My Turn

02. Burn Me Up Slowly

03. Beyond Emily

04. Queen Of England

05. No Place To Go

06. The Bargain Basement

07. What You Don't Say

08. Nothing Else

09. Could Have Been Me

10. The More I Find

11. When It Comes To You

12. Some Hope

13. If I Could Fly

14. It's Only Life

15. Burn Me Up Slowly (Demo)

16. My Turn (Demo)

17. Beyond Emily (Demo)

18. Nothing Else (Demo)

19. The Bargain Basement (Demo)

Last December, Glover confirmed that he is still planning on releasing his autobiography. "I've been toying with writing a book for several years, but not really doing much about it," he said in a new fan interview which was posted on the YouTube channel of the band's record company, earMUSIC. "But since this pandemic situation and being stuck at home, I've actually started with a great deal of energy and I've made great progress. The only problem is, as much progress as I make, I realize how much there is yet to come that's very important. I've got to about the point now where I'm joining PURPLE. And a lot of that was easy, because I kept diaries in the '60s. So a lot of notes and gig lists and stuff were in the diaries. But when I joined PURPLE, I stopped writing, so it's all gone. It's all whatever I can think of now, so it's difficult. But I'm gonna do it — I'm determined."

DEEP PURPLE's latest album, "Whoosh!", was released in August 2020 via earMUSIC. The LP was once again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on the band's previous two studio albums, 2017's "Infinite" and 2013's "Now What?!"