DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE Unboxes 'Whoosh!' Box Set (Video)

Legendary rockers DEEP PURPLE will release their new album, "Whoosh!", on August 7 via earMUSIC. The LP was once again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on the band's last two studio albums, 2017's "Infinite" and 2013's "Now What?!" Together they created the most versatile album in their collaboration. DEEP PURPLE "stretched out in all directions" without any limitation, letting their creativity go.

"Whoosh!" will be available as limited CD+DVD mediabook (including the one-hour feature "Roger Glover And Bob Ezrin In Conversation" and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 as video), 2LP+DVD edition, limited box set and digital.

A video of DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice unboxing the "Whoosh!" box set can be seen below.

Singer Ian Gillan told Fox News about what it feels like to be releasing a new album at this point in PURPLE's career: "It's nice, to be honest. I feel like we're back in the '70s. There's this energy that’s quite fascinating to me. How does it feel? It feels good because we had a lot of fun making this record. We spent five or six days in Germany earlier this year. Then we went to Nashville for two and a half weeks where we did the writing and arrangements. It was remarkably quick. Then I rented a cottage on the banks of the Cumberland River, overlooking the Grand Ole Opry. So I can hear the music floating from across the river until the early hours of the morning. And then I would sit up all through the night and write in this magical atmosphere. How do I feel? Pretty good. It's nice when you finish a project and you're happy with the result."

Asked what is was about Nashville that became a place of inspiration for him, Gillan said: "I have to be quite honest with you, but I just think the circumstances were good. Our producer, who's Canadian, lives in Nashville. And he has a place in Nashville where you have everything you need. It was a fantastic, relaxing environment to make a record. It was more from a practical point of view than an inspirational one."

Track listing:

01. Throw My Bones

02. Drop The Weapon

03. We're All The Same In The Dark

04. Nothing At All

05. No Need To Shout

06. Step By Step

07. What The What

08. The Long Way Round

09. The Power Of The Moon

10. Remission Possible

11. Man Alive

12. And The Address

13. Dancing In My Sleep

