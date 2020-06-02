DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE Offers Advice To Aspiring Musicians

DEEP PURPLE's Ian Paice was asked during a recent question-and-answer session with fans if he has any advice for aspiring musicians. He said (see video below): "Just don't expect anything from your music other than to enjoy it. Surely, that's why you pick up an instrument in the first place — whether it's strum a guitar, play a piano or bang a drum kit — it makes you happy. If something else happens along the way and it becomes more than just a hobby, embrace it, respect it, but don't expect it. If it comes along, it'll come along because you've earned it, and that comes only because you believe in what you're doing."
DEEP PURPLE's new studio album "Whoosh!", will be released on August 7 via earMUSIC. The legendary rockers' 21st studio effort was once again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on DEEP PURPLE's last two studio albums, 2017's "Infinite" and 2013's "Now What?!"
"Whoosh!" will be available as limited CD+DVD mediabook (including the one-hour feature "Roger Glover And Bob Ezrin In Conversation" and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 as video), 2LP+DVD edition, limited boxset and digital.
