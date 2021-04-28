DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE Explains His Guest Appearance On DMX's Latest Single 'X Moves'

April 28, 2021 0 Comments

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE Explains His Guest Appearance On DMX's Latest Single 'X Moves'

Just a day prior to his April 9 passing following a "catastrophic cardiac arrest," legendary hip-hop artist DMX, released a new single called "X Moves". It's a full-fledged rock/hip-hop hybrid that recruits not one but three Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers: DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice, who provides the track's stampeding groove, and YES and ASIA guitarist Steve Howe, who throws down a riff for DMX to ride. In addition, "X Moves" finds DMX trading verses with the great PARLIAMENT-FUNKADELIC maestro Bootsy Collins who also provides a bit of extraterrestrial magic with his signature Space Bass. And finally, bringing an international flavor to the mix, German producer/artist Jürgen Engler of DIE KRUPPS produced and mixed the track alongside Cleopatra Records founder Brian Perera, who co-produced.

In a new video explaining his involvement with "X Moves", Paice clarified that he never actually met DMX, and he admitted that he wasn't familiar with the rapper's music. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's true — hip-hop and rap is not a genre of music that I have any great love for. Then again, it is not targeted at me. Why should I understand it? There's lots of sorts of music I don't really have an affinity with, and that's okay; we all like different stuff. And over the years, I've played different styles of music — I've played with orchestras, I've played with jazz guys, I've played with big bands, I've done novelty records. It's not unusual for me to step outside my normal sphere of rock music; this is just another instance where I've done it.

"When I do these things, I don't think for one minute that I can do it as well as the people who do it all the time," Ian continued. "If I step in with a big band, I have fun, and I do it the best I can, but I know, compared to the guys who do it day in and day out, it's a different thing; they will always have the advantage, 'cause they do it all the time. And it doesn't matter what sort of music you play; that's just the way it is.

"It might be a silly thing to say, but for 13 months now, we haven't been able to do anything in the way of live shows, so studio stuff is about all we can realistically do to keep playing.

"A friend asked me to do this track, and for him, I did it. I never thought I'd get a chance to play that sort of thing, but the shot came along, so I did the best I could."

Paice also shot down speculation that he played on the DMX song because he needed the money. "I received no fee for this track," he revealed. "I did it for a friend. The only money that changed hands was for studio time; studio equipment needs to be rented; and the engineering. I can't do everything. So there are costs involved, but I took no fee for that."



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).