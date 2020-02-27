DEEP PURPLE: 'Whoosh!' Album Details Revealed, European Tour Announced

DEEP PURPLE will release its new album, "Whoosh!", on June 12 via earMUSIC. The legendary rockers' 21st studio LP was once again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on DEEP PURPLE's last two studio albums, 2017's "Infinite" and 2013's "Now What?!" Together they created the most versatile album in their collaboration. DEEP PURPLE "stretched out in all directions" without any limitation, letting their creativity go.

"DEEP PURPLE is putting the Deep back into Purple" was the half-joking motto in the studio after the first songs made it clear that Ezrin and PURPLE were on their path to creating an album pushing the boundaries of time, while voicing their resentment about the current situation of the world and addressing all generations.

"Whoosh!" will be available as limited CD+DVD mediabook (including the one-hour feature "Roger Glover And Bob Ezrin In Conversation" and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 as video), 2LP+DVD edition, limited boxset and digital.

"We've included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin. We've always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience," said guitarist Steve Morse.

Track listing:

01. Throw My Bones

02. Drop The Weapon

03. We're All The Same In The Dark

04. Nothing At All

05. No Need To Shout

06. Step By Step

07. What The What

08. The Long Way Round

09. The Power Of The Moon

10. Remission Possible

11. Man Alive

12. And The Address

13. Dancing In My Sleep

DEEP PURPLE will embark on a full European tour starting in late May.

Confirmed dates:

May 31 - Moscow - Megasport Ice Palace (RU)

Jun. 03 - Istanbul - Lifepark (TR)

Jun. 06 - Athens - Rockwave Festival (Terravibe Park) (GR)

Jun. 20 - Clisson - HellFest (FR)

Jun. 21 - Dessel - Graspop Metal Meeting (BE)

Jun. 24 - Hamburg - Stadtpark Freilichtbühne (DE)

Jun. 25 - Aalborg - Skovdalen (Open Air) (DK)

Jun. 27 - Oslo - Tons of Rock Ekeberg (NO)

Jun. 30 - Paris (Boulogne Billancourt) - La Seine Musicale (FR)

Jul. 01 - Nimes - Festival De Nimes Les Arenes (FR)

Jul. 03 - Klam - Clam Rock (AT)

Jul. 04 - Eisenstadt - Lovely Days (AT)

Jul. 06 - Bologna - Bologna Sonic Park (IT)

Jul. 08 - Sion - Sion sous Sion sous les étoiles (CH)

Jul. 10 - Bonn - Kunst Rasen Granau (DE)

Jul. 11 - Rosenheim - Rosenheim Sommerfestival (DE)

Jul. 14 - Halle (Saale) - Freilichtbühne Peißnitz (DE)

Jul. 15 - Mainz - Open Air Volkspark Mainz (DE)

Jul. 17 - St Julien en Genevois - Guitare en Scene Festival (FR)

Jul. 18 - Brombach - Lieder Am See (DE)

Jul. 20 - Carcassone - Festival De Carcassone Theatre Jean Deschamps (FR)

Jul. 22 - Lörrach - Stimmen Festival (DE)

Jul. 24 - Colmar - Festival De La Foire Aux Vins De Colmar Parc Des Expositions (FR)

Jul. 26 - Stockholm - Hovet Ice Hall (SE)

Jul. 27 - Gothenburg - Partille Arena (SE)

Jul. 29 - Copenhagen - Royal Arena (DK)

Oct. 02 - Manchester - Manchester Arena (GB)

Oct. 03 - London - O2 (London) (GB)

Oct. 05 - Glasgow - Hydro (GB)

Oct. 06 - Leeds - FD Arena (GB)

Oct. 08 - Birmingham - Arena (Birmingham) (GB)

Oct. 10 - Luxembourg - Rockhal (LU)

Oct. 13 - Berlin - Max Schmeling Halle (DE)

Oct. 14 - Lodz - Atlas Arena (PL)

Oct. 16 - Stuttgart - Schleyer-Halle (DE)

Oct. 17 - Oberhausen - KP Arena (DE)

Oct. 19 - Milan - Forum (IT)

Oct. 20 - Zurich - Hallenstadion (CH)

Oct. 22 - Lille - Zenith (FR)

Oct. 24 - Dijon - Zenith (FR)

Oct. 26 - Clermont Ferrand - Zenith D'Auvergne (FR)

Oct. 28 - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (NL)