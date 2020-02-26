DEEP PURPLE To Release New Album, 'Whoosh!', In June

According to various online retailers, the new DEEP PURPLE album will be titled "Whoosh!" and will be released on June 12 via earMUSIC. The legendary rockers' 21st studio LP was once again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on DEEP PURPLE's last two studio albums, 2017's "Infinite" and 2013's "Now What?!"

DEEP PURPLE will promote "Whoosh!"'s release by embarking on a five-date U.K. tour in October with special guests BLUE ÖYSTER CULT.

Last fall, DEEP PURPLE bassist Roger Glover told the Chicago Sun-Times that he and his bandmates planned to keep recording new music.

"We've been working a bit," he revealed. "There's a few things around, we don't know yet what's, where, or when, but we've not stopped yet.

"There's a danger, of course, if you've become successful, that people want you to do the same thing and be successful all over again and keep going, but it doesn't work that way," he added. "You can't just simply repeat yourself."

Having released six albums since 1996, Glover said everyone in PURPLE has been committed to keeping things fresh.

"I think that there was almost an unspoken desire to move forward, to not repeat ourselves," he explained. "Of course, the players are the same, so the sounds can be the same in all the style or something like that. But as far as writing songs are concerned, I think most bands don't get the songs right. They talk about performance and hooks and stuff like that, but to me writing a song is much more than that. And we've always tried to write different songs. The danger is, of course, you become a parody of yourself if you try and copy yourself. And so, we've always tried to move on and change. It's a challenge."

DEEP PURPLE — which had been eligible for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for two decades — finally entered the Rock Hall as part of the class of 2016. The band's first three lineups were inducted, including drummer Ian Paice, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, late keyboardist Jon Lord, and various singers and bassists — Rod Evans; Ian Gillan and Glover; and David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes.