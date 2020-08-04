DEEP PURPLE Has No Plans To Retire: 'We've Got A Bit To Go Yet,' Says IAN GILLAN

August 4, 2020 0 Comments

DEEP PURPLE Has No Plans To Retire: 'We've Got A Bit To Go Yet,' Says IAN GILLAN

Three years after launching what DEEP PURPLE considered to be an extended farewell tour dubbed "The Long Goodbye", singer Ian Gillan has told Cleveland.com in a new interview that he and his bandmates no longer have definitive plans to retire.

"I think a few years ago there was some kind of effort from our business connections to sort of get an exit plan — we were all a bit under the weather, physically, so we decided on a goodbye tour," the 74-year-old rocker explained. "But the operative word is 'long,' so, yeah, very long. We've got a bit to go yet. I think things are gonna be on the shelf for awhile, but then I think we'll be back for a bit of fun."

Two years ago, guitarist Steve Morse said that he personally saw "The Long Goodbye" as "a farewell tour. As for the other guys, I think they will still be playing, perhaps in other groups, special projects or as guests," he told Koztimes.com. "I also plan to stay in music, but not so actively as now. But you do realize that, when the music for so many years is the most important place in your life, [it's] impossible in one day to abandon it. In general, I know that the guys are not going to retire. They would rather die onstage than in bed."

DEEP PURPLE will release its new album, "Whoosh!", on August 7 via earMUSIC. The LP was once again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on the band's last two studio albums, 2017's "Infinite" and 2013's "Now What?!"

"Whoosh!" will be available as limited CD+DVD mediabook (including the one-hour feature "Roger Glover And Bob Ezrin In Conversation" and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 as video), 2LP+DVD edition, limited box set and digital.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).