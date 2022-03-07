DEEP PURPLE Condemns Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'Our Friends Are Being Killed To Satisfy' PUTIN's 'Psychopathic Ambitions'

DEEP PURPLE has taken to social media to show its support for the people of Ukraine. The British hard rock legends also confirmed the cancelation of their previously announced shows in Moscow and Kyiv.

PURPLE was scheduled to play Palace Of Sports in Kyiv on May 31, and Megasport Sports Palace in Moscow on June 4.

On Saturday (March 5), DEEP PURPLE took to Facebook to share the lyrics from the band's Cold War track "Child In Time" and included separate statements from each member of PURPLE regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has resulted in at least 364 Ukrainian deaths and at least 759 injuries. However, according to the United Nations, the actual toll is believed to be "considerably higher."

DEEP PURPLE bassist Roger Glover said: "Like many performers, we have occasionally performed private concerts for fans in various countries. We are an apolitical band and in no way, was our intention ever political. It was music. These days are different. We condemn Putin's military for the atrocities to innocent men, women and children in Ukraine. and we apologize to our Russian and Ukrainian fans that the shows have been cancelled. We live in hope that we can fulfill those dates in the future."

DEEP PURPLE keyboardist Don Airey said: "Watching the news that Russian missiles have just destroyed the Opera House in Freedom Square Kharkiv, where DP played almost exactly 20 years ago, memorable for Ian Gillan donning a tutu he found in a dressing room cupboard and proclaiming himself 'Deep Purple in Frock', for the gear arriving at 7pm and somehow the show starting at 8pm, for an old apparatchik single-handedly trying to make the young audience sit back down during the set with such zeal that he had a seizure, and next day on the way back to the airport my asking about a statue 'Is that Lenin?', Roger Glover replying, 'Well it's definitely not McCartney'. A different day today I have just written to Dmitri Medvedev, former President and now head of the Russian Security Council, returning the autograph he gave me at the dinner for DEEP PURPLE at the Gorky Palace in March 2011, in protest at his various statements post invasion."

DEEP PURPLE singer Ian Gillan said: "If speaking out means we shall never see our Russian friends again, then that is a big sacrifice, but nothing compared with never again seeing our Ukrainian friends who are being killed to satisfy the psychopathic ambitions of the Russian leader. I would like to see Russians on the streets in their millions, to show their disgust at the Ukrainian invasion, and I'd like to dream that very quickly, Russia can find some modern leadership that will bring them back into the world as friends. We have so much in common."

DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice said: "What's happening is beyond distressing. It's criminal and should be treated as such. The invasion of Putin's army into Ukraine, (because that's what it is), I hope will turn out to bring his ultimate downfall. And that someone who is 'functioning mentally in the 21st century', can lead the Russian people back into the fold."

DEEP PURPLE guitarist Steve Morse said: "I've always thought music should be non-political, and cross every border as the universal language. As a citizen of a deeply divided country, one thing here that everybody agrees on is: Stop this attack on a Country who voluntarily disarmed their nukes to satisfy all the big players. Stop, lower your guns, turn back, help others on the way back!"

On February 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, peddling accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false. (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.)

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization and denazification" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Putin's military aggression has been described by U.S. president Joe Biden as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine.

On March 2, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly denounced Russia's military invasion of Ukraine and demanded the Kremlin immediately cease its military offensive and "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine." In addition, dozens of countries referred Moscow to be probed for potential war crimes.

