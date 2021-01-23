DEEN CASTRONOVO Officially Exits THE DEAD DAISIES

Deen Castronovo has officially left THE DEAD DAISIES.

The drummer announced his exit from the group two days after THE DEAD DAISIES' publicist revealed that Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE, TED NUGENT, ALICE COOPER) will rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES when they hit the road in support of their new album, "Holy Ground". Clufetos previously toured with THE DEAD DAISIES in 2015.

Earlier today (Saturday, January 23), Deen released the following statement via social media: "Hi All! As some of you may have heard, I have officially left THE DEAD DAISIES. My decision to leave was not an easy one as I have great respect for my former band members and a tremendous amount of love and appreciation for all the fans who supported us. This decision will ultimately give me time to spend with my family after touring extensively and schedule a minor back surgery to ensure that I am able get back on the road playing music and doing what I love! Rest assured I will be back and playing soon! I love you all. Stay healthy, stay safe and look for great things to come in the future! Stay tuned!"

Deen Castronovo laid down the drums on "Holy Ground" as well as on 2018's "Burn It Down" LP.

"Holy Ground" was released on January 22. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse, the LP is the band's first to feature Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Clufetos worked with such rock icons as Nugent, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie before joining Ozzy Osbourne in 2010. That led to a spot as the drummer on BLACK SABBATH's last two world tours.

Castronovo's 17-year tenure with JOURNEY ended in 2015 when the group fired him after his arrest for a variety of charges involving his now-wife (including physical abuse, coercion, and unlawful use of a weapon).

In 2019, Castronovo, who had recorded and toured with THE DEAD DAISIES for the past three years, played several shows with JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon under the "Neal Schon's Journey Through Time" banner. Joining them were founding JOURNEY and SANTANA singer/keyboardist Gregg Rolie, bassist Marco Mendoza of THE DEAD DAISIES and THIN LIZZY, a musician named Chris Collins (on guitar and keyboards) and super-producer Marti Frederiksen (multi-instrumentalist, vocals).

