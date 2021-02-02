DEE SNIDER's New Album Will Include Song Inspired By Internet 'Trolls'

Dee Snider says that his upcoming album will include a song inspired by his colorful exchanges with "trolls" on social media.
On Tuesday, the TWISTED SISTER frontman took to his Twitter to write: "Today I recorded a song inspired by my taking on trolls on social media. @jameyjasta & @charliebellmore came up with the idea & chorus lyrics for 'Open Season' & I ran with it the rest of the way. No loss for words here. Opening line: 'Hey mutha fucker are you kidding me?!'"
In recent years, Snider has been vocal about his distaste for Internet haters, including those who post comments on this site.
On January 29, Dee tweeted: "Honestly, @BLABBERMOUTHNET is always fair and supportive with me. Other than the trolls who shit talk everything, I have no complaints. And those trolls aka pathetic losers are sadly everywhere."
Snider's next solo album will be the follow-up to "For The Love Of Metal", which was released in July 2018 via Napalm Records. That effort, which was produced by HATEBREED vocalist Jamey Jasta, featured contributions from Howard Jones (ex-KILLSWITCH ENGAGE), Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD), Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (TOXIC HOLOCAUST), and Charlie Bellmore (KINGDOM OF SORROW).
Snider previously spoke about his upcoming solo LP, which is tentatively due this summer, during an October 2020 interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show. At the time, he said: "[I'm] working with the same amazing team — the Bellmore brothers, Charlie [on guitar] and Nickey. Nickey plays drums, but also is the engineer and mixer — an amazing, talented guy. And Jamey Jasta is the producer and curator. He is the gatekeeper, the master. As all ideas are brought in, they're filtered through Jamey, his ears, and have to get a thumbs-up from him before it makes it to the record. But now we no longer have to do that 'Is this gonna work?' thing. And for me, it's, 'Do I trust these guys?' I mean, I trusted them in the sense that they were friends, but when Jamey challenged me to do the metal record, I had my doubts. I don't wanna say it's doubts, but [I thought], 'How is this gonna work?' So there was an initial thing where we were all feeling each other out. Now, after two years of working together, touring with the Bellmore brothers, locking in a band with Nick 'Taz' Petrino on guitar and Russ Pizzuto on bass guitar, we come in and we don't have to waste any time with that. There is trust, we do know our direction, we do know what works for Dee Snider and for this project, and we just go full steam ahead."
Snider's latest release was "For The Love Of Metal Live!", which came out in July 2020 via Napalm Records. The DVD/Blu-ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats) features audio captured from several Snider festival performances worldwide — from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider's solo catalog, like "I Am The Hurricane" and "For The Love Of Metal", TWISTED SISTER favorites such as "I Wanna Rock" and "We're Not Gonna Take It", and even a cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell", the audio portion of "For The Love Of Metal Live!" also features a brand new original studio track, "Prove Me Wrong".
TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour.
