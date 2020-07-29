DEE SNIDER Unveils Music Video For Live Version Of 'For The Love Of Metal'

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider will release "For The Love Of Metal Live!" on July 31 via Napalm Records. The DVD/Blu-ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats) features audio captured from several Snider festival performances worldwide — from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider's solo catalog, like "I Am The Hurricane" and "For The Love Of Metal", TWISTED SISTER favorites such as "I Wanna Rock" and "We're Not Gonna Take It", and even a cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell", the audio portion of "For The Love Of Metal Live!" also features a brand new original studio track, "Prove Me Wrong".

A performance video for the song "For The Love Of Metal", taken from the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray, can be seen below.

Snider says: "When Jamey Jasta told me his idea for this song, I thought it sounded crazy. But after we were done putting it together and recording 'For The Love Of Metal', I knew we made a statement that not only needed to be made, but will speak for the heavy metal community for years to come. Because at the end of the day, we are all fucking metal! This is my new favorite song to perform live!"

Select audio editions and the DVD/Blu-ray also feature additional bonus live material and personal footage, with the DVD/Blu-ray including even more special bonus interview content. The interviews feature Snider discussing his famed PMRC hearing, opening for MOTÖRHEAD and more.

Snider added: "The response to 'For The Love Of Metal' was so strong, and my new band so good, that I wanted to capture 'Dee Snider' for the new millennium. All of my other live concert releases are all about the past. And while my past is represented here, it is presented along with my new music, played by my new band and is very much 'in the now.' The included interviews give insight into my world, my journey and my evolution since I started nearly 50 years ago."

"For The Love Of Metal Live!" track listing:

Digital Album

01. Lies Are a Business

02. Tomorrow's No Concern

03. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll

04. The Beast

05. American Made

06. Under the Blade

07. The Kids Are Back

08. Become the Storm

09. We're Not Gonna Take It

10. I Am The Hurricane

11. Burn In Hell

12. I Wanna Rock

13. For The Love Of Metal

14. Highway To Hell

15. Ready To Fall

16. The Fire Still Burns

17. Roll Over You

18. Prove Me Wrong

CD

01. Lies Are A Business

02. Tomorrow's No Concern

03. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll

04. The Beast Live

05. American Made

06. Under The Blade

07. The Kids Are Back

08. Become The Storm

09. We're Not Gonna Take It

10. I Am The Hurricane

11. Burn In Hell

12. I Wanna Rock Live

13. For The Love Of Metal

14. Highway To Hell

15. Prove Me Wrong

DVD/Blu-ray

01. Lies Are A Business

02. Pain Of Traveling (Interview)

03. Tomorrow's No Concern

04. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll

05. New Record (Interview)

06. The Beast

07. American Made

08. Under The Blade

09. Songwriting (Interview)

10. The Kids Are Back Live

11. Become The Storm

12. We're Not Gonna Take It

13. WNGTI (Interview)

14. I Am The Hurricane

15. Burn In Hell Live

16. Rock Of Ages (Interview)

17. I Wanna Rock

18. For The Love Of Metal

19. AC/DC (Interview)

20. Highway To Hell

21. Credits

22. Ready To Fall (Bonus Track)

23. The Fire Still Burns (Bonus Track)

24. Roll Over You (Bonus Track)

25. Suzette (Interview)

26. Hearing (Interview)

27. Strangeland (Interview)

28. Lemmy (Interview)

"For The Love Of Metal Live!" will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Earbook Edition: CD, Bonus CD, DVD, Blu-ray & 7" Single with lyric etching - limited to 500 copies worldwide

- Shirt & Deluxe Earbook Edition Bundle - USA Napalm webstore only

- 8-Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu-ray)

- 8-Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu-ray) & Shirt Bundle

- 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD

- 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm webstore only

- 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD - Limited to 200 copies worldwide (Napalm webstores only)

- 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm webstore only

- Digital Full-Length Album

"For The Love Of Metal" was released in July 2018. The disc, which was produced by HATEBREED vocalist Jamey Jasta, featured contributions from Howard Jones (ex-KILLSWITCH ENGAGE), Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD), Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (TOXIC HOLOCAUST), and Charlie Bellmore (KINGDOM OF SORROW).

Snider told Decibel magazine about the musical direction of "For The Love Of Metal": "I love contemporary metal and I think that's why it sounds so genuine. I go to shows. My kids are all metalheads, especially my daughter, she's hardcore. Over the years, because she was so young, I had to escort her to these shows, so I was exposed to all these hardcore bands. I love the passion, and I love the 'I've got nothing to lose' attitude that these bands have. That's what you lose when you're successful. You lose that fearlessness. I'd much rather listen to bands that have that heart and that passion than listen to people who have lost it. I've always been in tune with that and have loved it. Jamey, in writing, we sat and talked endlessly about what matters to me now and about what I wanted to say now and where was I at emotionally now."

In a separate interview with Distorted Sound, Snider said that he has found his place in the contemporary music scene with "For The Love Of Metal". "I'm so happy to be doing this," he said. "This record defines me as a person who wants to feel vital what I'm doing now matters and counts. I'm so happy I thought there wasn't that place in music for me. I've been doing Broadway, radio, TV, movies, I've been finding my place now with other things that I've been doing, but my first love is metal and music, and to do a record that I feel is a place now… My wife said she hasn't seen me this happy in a long time, and I'm always happy. She said I have an odd, childlike glee. It's crazy. I know, I'm [65] and not that I feel it. I'm healthy, people see me rock and their minds are blowing. I didn't think at this point in my life, this would be happening."

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour.

