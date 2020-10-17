DEE SNIDER To Take Part In All-Star Musical Fusion Extravaganza 'Rock Me Amadeus'

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider is among the stars taking part in "Rock Me Amadeus", a new show that combines classics from different centuries. The massive concert experience is currently slated to open in summer 2021 in New York City.
"Rock Me Amadeus" brings together some of the greatest talents from the worlds of rock, pop and classical music, into an unexpected and nostalgic musical fusion and spectacle of a show you never knew you was possible until you experience it.
When iconic rock songs from LED ZEPPELIN, JOURNEY, PINK FLOYD, AEROSMITH and NIRVANA get uniquely mashed up with the likes of classical masters and rockstars of their day, Mozart, Beethoven and Puccini, "Rock Me Amadeus" takes you on a unique and edgy musical journey.
An unparalleled and diverse range of vocal talent highlight the cast, and they are joined by a second-to-none rock band, world-renowned violinist, symphony orchestra and choir. When you thought your favorite rock or classical music songs couldn't possibly get any better or more exciting, "Rock Me Amadeus" proves otherwise with a fresh take that will have you singing along, dancing in the aisles… and rocking all night long!
