DEE SNIDER To Release 'For The Love Of Metal Live!' In July; New Song 'Prove Me Wrong' Now Available

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider will release "For The Love Of Metal Live!" on July 31 via Napalm Records. The DVD/Blu-ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats) features audio captured from several Snider festival performances worldwide — from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider's solo catalog, like "I Am The Hurricane" and "For The Love Of Metal", TWISTED SISTER favorites such as "I Wanna Rock" and "We're Not Gonna Take It", and even a cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell", the audio portion of "For The Love Of Metal Live!" also features a brand new original studio track, "Prove Me Wrong", the official lyric video for which can be seen below.

"Prove Me Wrong" sees Snider asserting himself as the absolutely unstoppable legend he is — excelling throughout his years, leaving any naysayers in the dust, and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest heavy metal frontmen of all time.

Snider says: "'Prove Me Wrong' are words that I've thought in my head since the day I began rocking. I had a monster chip on my shoulder and dared the world to knock it off... nobody ever could. At this point in my career, I thought I'd let everybody in on what has kept be going all these many years. Prove me wrong!"

Select audio editions and the DVD/Blu-ray also feature additional bonus live material and personal footage, with the DVD/Blu-ray including even more special bonus interview content. The interviews feature Snider discussing his famed PMRC hearing, opening for MOTÖRHEAD and more.

Snider adds: "The response to 'For The Love Of Metal' was so strong, and my new band so good, that I wanted to capture 'Dee Snider' for the new millennium. All of my other live concert releases are all about the past. And while my past is represented here, it is presented along with my new music, played by my new band and is very much 'in the now.' The included interviews give insight into my world, my journey and my evolution since I started nearly 50 years ago."

"For The Love Of Metal Live!" track listing:

Digital Album

01. Lies Are a Business

02. Tomorrow's No Concern

03. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll

04. The Beast

05. American Made

06. Under the Blade

07. The Kids Are Back

08. Become the Storm

09. We're Not Gonna Take It

10. I Am The Hurricane

11. Burn In Hell

12. I Wanna Rock

13. For The Love Of Metal

14. Highway To Hell

15. Ready To Fall

16. The Fire Still Burns

17. Roll Over You

18. Prove Me Wrong

CD

01. Lies Are A Business

02. Tomorrow's No Concern

03. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll

04. The Beast Live

05. American Made

06. Under The Blade

07. The Kids Are Back

08. Become The Storm

09. We're Not Gonna Take It

10. I Am The Hurricane

11. Burn In Hell

12. I Wanna Rock Live

13. For The Love Of Metal

14. Highway To Hell

15. Prove Me Wrong

DVD/Blu-ray

01. Lies Are A Business

02. Pain Of Traveling (Interview)

03. Tomorrow's No Concern

04. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll

05. New Record (Interview)

06. The Beast

07. American Made

08. Under The Blade

09. Songwriting (Interview)

10. The Kids Are Back Live

11. Become The Storm

12. We're Not Gonna Take It

13. WNGTI (Interview)

14. I Am The Hurricane

15. Burn In Hell Live

16. Rock Of Ages (Interview)

17. I Wanna Rock

18. For The Love Of Metal

19. AC/DC (Interview)

20. Highway To Hell

21. Credits

22. Ready To Fall (Bonus Track)

23. The Fire Still Burns (Bonus Track)

24. Roll Over You (Bonus Track)

25. Suzette (Interview)

26. Hearing (Interview)

27. Strangeland (Interview)

28. Lemmy (Interview)

"For The Love Of Metal Live!" will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Earbook Edition: CD, Bonus CD, DVD, Blu-ray & 7" Single with lyric etching - limited to 500 copies worldwide

- Shirt & Deluxe Earbook Edition Bundle - USA Napalm webstore only

- 8-Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu-ray)

- 8-Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu-ray) & Shirt Bundle

- 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD

- 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm webstore only

- 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD - Limited to 200 copies worldwide (Napalm webstores only)

- 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm webstore only

- Digital Full-Length Album

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral

