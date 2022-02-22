DEE SNIDER To Perform At ARNOLD SPORTS FESTIVAL In Columbus

Dee Snider will perform at this year's edition of the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

The TWISTED SISTER singer will appear on Saturday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m.

The Arnold Sports Festival will be held March 3-6 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and other venues, including the Ohio Expo Center.

The festival, which draws more than 20,000 athletes and 200,000 fans to Columbus, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 20,000 athletes from more than 80 nations are expected to appear at the festival, participating in about 60 sports.

Dee's fifth solo album, "Leave A Scar", was released last July via Napalm Records.

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, and bassist Mark Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of drummer A.J. Pero.

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.

The surviving members of the classic lineup of TWISTED SISTER — Snider, French, Ojeda and Mendoza — reunited virtually on March 20, 2021 for a special episode of Mendoza's Internet TV show "22 Now". The hour-and-a-half-long program was a tribute to Pero, who died exactly six years earlier at the age of 55 while on tour with the band ADRENALINE MOB.

Prior to last March's virtual reunion, the four surviving members of TWISTED SISTER reunited for two days and nights in November 2019 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the band's classic album "Stay Hungry".

