DEE SNIDER To MICHAEL SWEET: 'I'm Pro-Choice And Stand For Women's Rights'

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider says that he is "pro-choice" on the issue of abortion, and believes that we should let the women have a choice in what they want to do with their bodies.

Snider voiced his views on the hot-button topic while responding to STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet, who blasted a group of abortion rights activists for swallowing abortion pills near the U.S. Supreme Court Building to protest to a court challenge that could reverse Roe vs. Wade.

On Thursday (December 2), Sweet, who has fronted the openly Christian rock band STRYPER for nearly four decades, shared a video of protesters allegedly taking mifepristone ahead of the nation's highest court hearing arguments over a case involving a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. None of the protesters were pregnant, said Amelia Bonow, co-founder of the abortion rights group Shout Your Abortion, who orchestrated the demonstration. In an accompanying message, Michael wrote: "When women are shamelessly and proudly taking 'abortion pills' on video with smiles on their faces, isn't that a whole new level of evil? How and why is this acceptable in our world? Are we really this far gone? Celebrating the death of the unborn!!"

An hour later, Snider took to his Twitter to address Sweet's comments, writing: "Actually Michael, it's not. From my Christian teachings I got 'first breath, last breath'. I'm Pro-choice & stand for women's rights. What bothers me about this convo is while pro choicers say, 'It's up to you.' Anti-choicers say, 'We'll decide for you.' #oopsIdiditagain #andgo".

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday as the justices consider Mississippi's request to overturn Roe v. Wade — the court's 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States — and uphold a state law that bars the procedure 15 weeks after conception.

According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, more than twice as many Americans (55 percent) say they want the court to reaffirm Roe v. Wade as say they want it overturned (24 percent).

Critics have said that tossing out the landmark rulings establishing abortion rights would tarnish the court's reputation and open the floodgates to other challenges to well-settled law.

Sweet previously touched upon his views on abortion in a 2020 interview with Slabber.net. While discussing how he decides which presidential candidate he gets behind, he said: "It's not anything new for people to hear from a Christian that they support pro-life. We want to see children that are unborn, live. The other side of that argument, for example, if the woman is raped and she loses her right to have an abortion, that's a terrible thing as well, and I agree with that. You would think in this case a woman should have the choice to keep that baby or not keep that baby. It's a tough argument. There are pros and cons to both sides of this argument. For me, as a believer, as a Christian, the pro-life pros outweigh the cons. Therefore, I'm a guy who typically gets behind whoever is the candidate that is pro-life as well."

