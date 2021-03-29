DEE SNIDER To Guest On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider and his family have just taped an appearance on ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" TV show.

On Sunday (March 28), Snider took to his Twitter to a share a photo from the taping, and he wrote: "Well, today was an interesting day...." He added in a separate tweet: "This was the first time Celebrity Family Feud had a heavy metal/rock FAMILY on the show! #represent".

Airing on the ABC television network, "Celebrity Family Feud" is hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey. It features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

According to Buzzer Blog, season seven of "Celebrity Family Feud" is currently being filmed under COVID-19 restrictions.

Snider previously starred in several reality TV shows, including "The Celebrity Apprentice", "Gone Country" with John Rich, MTV's "Rock The Cradle" with his son Jesse, and "Growing Up Twisted", an A&E series featuring the entire Snider family and their Long Island lifestyle. He is also a frequent host on MTV Networks, and his own long-running nationally syndicated radio show, "House Of Hair", is heard on more than 200 stations in North America.

