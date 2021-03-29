DEE SNIDER To Guest On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider and his family have just taped an appearance on ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" TV show.
On Sunday (March 28), Snider took to his Twitter to a share a photo from the taping, and he wrote: "Well, today was an interesting day...." He added in a separate tweet: "This was the first time Celebrity Family Feud had a heavy metal/rock FAMILY on the show! #represent".
Airing on the ABC television network, "Celebrity Family Feud" is hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey. It features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
According to Buzzer Blog, season seven of "Celebrity Family Feud" is currently being filmed under COVID-19 restrictions.
Snider previously starred in several reality TV shows, including "The Celebrity Apprentice", "Gone Country" with John Rich, MTV's "Rock The Cradle" with his son Jesse, and "Growing Up Twisted", an A&E series featuring the entire Snider family and their Long Island lifestyle. He is also a frequent host on MTV Networks, and his own long-running nationally syndicated radio show, "House Of Hair", is heard on more than 200 stations in North America.
Well, today was an interesting day.... pic.twitter.com/YiV23HdY3H
— Dee Snider?? (@deesnider) March 29, 2021
This was the first time Celebrity Family Feud had a heavy metal/rock FAMILY on the show! #represent https://t.co/9J7tNCkMSp
— Dee Snider?? (@deesnider) March 29, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).