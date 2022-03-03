DEE SNIDER To Guest On BAD PENNY Single 'Army Of One'

The metallic project BAD PENNY, which features former QUEEN bassist Danny Miranda, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT drummer Jules Radino, guitarist/songwriter Mike Holtzman and a lineup of iconic vocalists, including JUDAS PRIEST frontman Rob Halford, QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre, and former JOURNEY lead vocalist Steve Augeri, announced today that TWISTED SISTER's Dee Snider will front the group on their forthcoming single "Army Of One".

"Dee is one of the most powerful and recognizable voices in rock history," said Holtzman. "And he's not shy about expressing his opinions. 'Army Of One' is a real face-melter and an anthem against dictatorship and injustice."

Tony Bruno (RIHANNA, DANGER DANGER) produced the track and lent a shredding guitar lead.

BAD PENNY has released a string of critically acclaimed metal and hard rock songs, including "Push Comes To Shove" (featuring Rob Halford and Militia Vox), which the U.K.'s Rockfiend magazine called a "masterpiece." A full album is expected in July 2022.

"Army Of One" (featuring Dee Snider) will be available for pre-order on iTunes on March 14. The single will be available everywhere in April.

After scoring radio hits with their debut singles, the bluesy rocker "Voices In My Head" (sung by La Torre) and the power ballad "Lose Myself" (sung by Augeri), BAD PENNY took a turn towards classic metal with "The Mirror Lies", again featuring La Torre on vocals. "Push Comes To Shove" delved further into dark and heavy territory.

