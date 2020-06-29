DEE SNIDER: 'The Live Music Industry Is Screwed For The Time Being'

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider spoke to Metal Hammer magazine about what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic.

"The live music industry is screwed for the time being," he said. "It's hopefully not screwed forever, but this is certainly going to leave a mark.

"Everything that's happening is just horribly damaging, especially for young artists who don't have the legacy or the licencing or branding that a band like TWISTED SISTER has.

"How are people going to feel when gigs are back on? Will they even come? Will they be standing shoulder to shoulder in the audience, or are they going to be wearing masks?

"As fan and as a performer, rock 'n' roll is about that one-ness — those moments where a massive audience and the band and the song connect and we're all one. If that's not there, I don't want it anymore. That's not rock 'n' roll. It'd better get back out there, 'cause I don't think I want to do it if it doesn't.

"I'm like an old brat who's behaving like a child: 'I want my rock 'n' roll!'"

Snider will release "For The Love Of Metal Live!" on July 31 via Napalm Records. The DVD/Blu-ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats) features audio captured from several Snider festival performances worldwide — from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider's solo catalog, like "I Am The Hurricane" and "For The Love Of Metal", TWISTED SISTER favorites such as "I Wanna Rock" and "We're Not Gonna Take It", and even a cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell", the audio portion of "For The Love Of Metal Live!" also features a brand new original studio track, "Prove Me Wrong".

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour.

Photo credit: John Raptis

