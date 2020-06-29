DEE SNIDER: 'The Live Music Industry Is Screwed For The Time Being'

June 29, 2020 0 Comments

DEE SNIDER: 'The Live Music Industry Is Screwed For The Time Being'

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider spoke to Metal Hammer magazine about what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic.

"The live music industry is screwed for the time being," he said. "It's hopefully not screwed forever, but this is certainly going to leave a mark.

"Everything that's happening is just horribly damaging, especially for young artists who don't have the legacy or the licencing or branding that a band like TWISTED SISTER has.

"How are people going to feel when gigs are back on? Will they even come? Will they be standing shoulder to shoulder in the audience, or are they going to be wearing masks?

"As fan and as a performer, rock 'n' roll is about that one-ness — those moments where a massive audience and the band and the song connect and we're all one. If that's not there, I don't want it anymore. That's not rock 'n' roll. It'd better get back out there, 'cause I don't think I want to do it if it doesn't.

"I'm like an old brat who's behaving like a child: 'I want my rock 'n' roll!'"

Snider will release "For The Love Of Metal Live!" on July 31 via Napalm Records. The DVD/Blu-ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats) features audio captured from several Snider festival performances worldwide — from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider's solo catalog, like "I Am The Hurricane" and "For The Love Of Metal", TWISTED SISTER favorites such as "I Wanna Rock" and "We're Not Gonna Take It", and even a cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell", the audio portion of "For The Love Of Metal Live!" also features a brand new original studio track, "Prove Me Wrong".

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour.

Photo credit: John Raptis



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).