DEE SNIDER Sings 'Love Hurts' In New Video From Creators Of 'Rock Me Amadeus'

New York City's Broadway theatres have been out of commission for almost a year now. This prolonged pause has not stopped world-renowned opera singer Alyson Cambridge and guitar virtuoso Tony Bruno from creating a new show: "Rock Me Amadeus". After first announcing the upcoming show last fall, they are releasing their newest music video, "Love Hurts Uninvited", as part of a series of videos to build anticipation for the show. Arranged by Tony Bruno, the song is an original mashup that combines '80s rock of NAZARETH's "Love Hurts", '90s angst of Alanis Morissette's "Uninvited" and the classical strings of Tchaikovsky's iconic theme to "Romeo And Juliet". Rock vocalists Dee Snider, Kia Warren and Chloe Lowery co-star in the video, showing off their vocal and acting chops.

The three co-stars portray individuals who are dealing with the complexities of love: loss of it, memories of it, and the hurt and joy that come from it. Each character clings to a token of that love lost — a scarf, a locket or a letter — each a reminder of happier times.

Directed by Matthew Stiller, the video was shot by Tyler Ribble and Pierre Tsigaridis, and edited by Simon K. Wheeldon in a neo-noir film style, in black and white with evocative pops of color, representing the show's classic-meets-modern ambiance. Filmed from both sides of the U.S., the video shows Snider from a downtown L.A. hotel room, while Warren and Lowery are seen on the abandoned streets of New York City and inside Flux Studios.

"Rock Me Amadeus" co-producer Tony Bruno says about their new video: "As in 'Romeo And Juliet', there's always more to love than the attraction. It's complicated, frustrating and painful at times. Some endure and some don't. This mashup was born out of that feeling which we have all experienced at one time or another."

More video teasers and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage will be released via the show's web site, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube every month through the summer to give fans a preview of the exciting experience to come. With the videos, Cambridge and Bruno aim to evoke the excitement of their live show as they move closer to announcing the show's opening dates.

"Rock Me Amadeus" is a new show that combines classics from different centuries. It brings the grandeur of classical music, the opulence of opera and the powerful emotions of classic rock and pop songs into one electrifying concert experience. Internationally acclaimed opera soprano Alyson Cambridge and rock guitar virtuoso/composer Tony Bruno join forces to create and co-produce "Rock Me Amadeus", blending an all-star cast of rock, pop and classical vocalists and instrumentalists with a full rock band, symphony orchestra and choir. The show is currently slated to open in fall 2021 in New York City.

