DEE SNIDER Shares 'Stand (For Ukraine)' Awareness Music Video

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider recently announced his steadfast support of the people of Ukraine using the band's "We're Not Gonna Take It" as their battle cry anthem, and within just days, became heavily involved at the forefront of World United Live. The platform operates with the goal of raising awareness that may otherwise be shielded from the Russian people, to digitally, simultaneously protest in support of Ukraine, and to eventually coordinate the world's largest aid concert to help them rebuild.

Today, in support of World United Live's initiatives and the people of Ukraine, Snider released a brand new, reworked music video for his "Leave A Scar" solo track "Stand", specially renamed "Stand (With Ukraine)". The video, featuring various pieces of current sourced footage, can be viewed at www.worldunited.live.

Snider explains: "About a month ago, someone on social media told me people in Ukraine were using TWISTED SISTER's 'We're Not Gonna Take It' as a battle cry and asked if I was cool with it. Of course I was. My response elicited someone asking me why I was okay with Ukrainians using my song and not some other groups. I won't repeat my exact response (it was a bit political), but that tweet went internationally viral. Every news agency in the world suddenly wanted to talk to me.

"At that very moment, some great people (who were all friends of mine) were hatching the idea for World United Live and asked me if I would spearhead the organization. How could I say no? Since then, we have been beating the drum for the free world to come together, not only in support of Ukraine and condemnation of Putin, but in sending a message to the Russian people that they are misinformed and not being told the truth. Now, with the help of the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and many others, we are doing just that!

"About a week ago, it hit me that the song 'Stand' from my last Napalm Records album 'Leave A Scar' fit the crisis in Ukraine perfectly... but I had already released a video for 'Stand' recently. Yet I just couldn't get around how well the lyrics resonated with Putin's attack on these innocent people. Ukraine was the furthest thing from my mind when I wrote the words for that song, yet it was like I had done just that. So, I had a couple of incredibly talented people (Scott Pitek and Steve Sage Goldberg) cut together a new video using some live concert footage and news clips. The result is devastating. Please watch and share 'Stand (With Ukraine)' and join us at www.worldunited.live. Help save the world. Together we can."

Other World United Live "messengers" include DISTURBED singer David Draiman and FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho.

"We come from all walks of life," reads the info on the World United Live web site. "We are artists. We are combat war veterans. We are software engineers, journalists, and music producers. We come from every nationality, background, and way of life. We banded together to use our technology platform, storytelling, and influence in order to not stand idly by as the Russian-Ukraine war unfolds.

"We are organizing the world's largest mass protest in record time. A worldwide concert event to raise money and provide support for the brave people of Ukraine. In addition, a campaign to use the voices of artists to speak on our behalf to the people of Russia. There is no later, time is of the essence. If we do not stand up now and if Ukraine falls it is too late and evil entrenches itself. We must act together today to send this message. The alternative is World War and mass suffering.

"Your involvement in this event can truly change the course of the world. Are you with us? Do you stand with freedom loving people everywhere? We beseech you to be our voice, to carry our message to peoples in Ukraine and in Russia upon whom this struggle will fall. We want people in villages, cities, squares, parks, and arenas around the world to be out in the streets. This is the only way change will come, when we can all unite and tell despots and dictators that 'We're NOT Gonnna Take It!'"

In a recently posted YouTube video, Snider outlined the main goals of the World United Live campaign. Check it out below.

Photo credit: Randy Frieder

