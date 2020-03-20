DEE SNIDER Says TRUMP Has Handled Coronavirus Pandemic 'Horribly And Embarrassingly'

TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider says that he strongly disapproves of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has been criticized by some parts of the media for downplaying fears about COVID-19 or actively spreading misinformation about its repercussions. The president has since notably dramatically changed his tune about the seriousness of the crisis has been forced to soberly address the coronavirus outbreak.

Asked by Yahoo! how he feels about the Trump administration's response to the situation, Snider — who got to know Trump personally after appearing more than once on "The Celebrity Apprentice" — said: "Horribly. They handled it horribly and embarrassingly — turning down the test kits, making a joke out of it, a mockery, some of these people wearing gas masks or whatever they were wearing during a press conference. I mean, it was horribly handled, and it just underlines how you need to have a person in power who's got a broad understanding of international issues and all aspects of governing, not just how the stock market is doing. So I just hope that this is making some people be more aware that we need a more well-rounded individual at the helm. And hopefully one of these [candidates] will come up and we'll get somebody. I'll take either Bernie [Sanders] or [Joe] Biden, just whoever [is the Democratic nominee]. Honestly, if a potato ran, I'd vote for it, okay? I'd vote for a baked potato."

Earlier this week, Trump said that he knew that COVID-19 was a pandemic before it was declared as such by the World Health Organization, despite his previous rhetoric downplaying the severity of the virus.

At the end of last week, Trump declared a national state of emergency and expanded the travel ban for those coming to the U.S. from Europe. He also issued recommendations to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, and voiced support for sending checks to Americans most affected by the virus.

More than 255,000 cases have been reported worldwide and more than 10,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

Back in November 2017, Snider said that he could no longer be friends with Trump because he did not share the president's views on important issues, including the Trump administration's harsh immigration policy.

Snider found himself in the middle of controversy in 2016 when he asked Trump to stop using the 1984 TWISTED SISTER anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It" in his campaign. The singer said at the time that Trump was very gracious about the request.