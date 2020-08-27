DEE SNIDER Says There Are People In Film Industry Who Think He Is 'The Next ROB ZOMBIE'

TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider spoke to PopMatters about his plan to direct a horror movie from a script he wrote, titled "My Enemy's Enemy". The film is based on a real-life crime spree that took place in his native Long Island, New York in 1982.

"I had my movie that was supposed to go into production and there are certain business aspects of that that even now are still slowly moving forward because there are certain things that you can still put in place," he said. "You can still slowly work through production elements and everything. I've also been asked to write a reimagining of another classic '80s horror film that I can't mention by name. I was working on the treatment for that. That's been greenlit, so they're putting together deals with that and I'll start writing the screenplay, even though we don't think we're going to get to start until 2021."

According to Snider, there are some powerful people in the film industry who think he is "the next Rob Zombie, the rock star-turned-horror writer/director/creator. That's why they're funding me for these two movies and their plan is to turn me into that," he said. "I am ready to be turned into that. This is a place that I've been dabbling in and writing in for many, many years. With my screenplay writing, I'm now firing on all cylinders. That's a very major part."

Dee went on to say that he enjoys being creative without stepping into the spotlight as a singer or actor.

"I really like that part of not being onstage, not being in front of the camera, not being out in front, just being the creative force behind because it's so liberating to me," he said. "As long as I can create it on the page and an actor/actress can represent it convincingly, I can be anybody. I'm so free to be any age, any color, any sex with the written word. It's something I'm really striving toward. I don't plan on being on stage performing for the rest of my days."

Snider previously told the gambling and metal show "Metal Casino Live" about "My Enemy's Enemy": "'My Enemy's Enemy' is powerfully disturbing. People said to me, after 'Strangeland' [the 1998 American horror thriller film written by Snider], why didn't I do something else, and I said 'cause I didn't have an idea; I didn't wanna just do something typical. And there was a crime committed where I grew up on Long Island in 1982. It's considered the most horrible of crimes in the history of the area where I grew up. Each of the people convicted got 365 years in prison — each — for the crime. And I took that story, and I said, 'Well, what if…?' And I'm being very general, 'cause I don't wanna give away too much at this point. But I said, 'What if when this crime was happening, a Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees showed up — someone who was more evil. And 'My Enemy's Enemy' is about, can we join each other, when we're enemies, to fight a greater enemy? If you've just had horrible things done to you by people, but could you work with them to fight somebody who was even more horrible. So it's based on a true story, but then I just went with what I call the X factor and go into fantasy world. So I think people are gonna be very disturbed, but they're gonna enjoy it."