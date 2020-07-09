DEE SNIDER Says People All Over The Globe Think DONALD TRUMP Is 'A F**king Joke'

Dee Snider says that President Donald Trump is viewed as "a joke" by the public in many countries.

The TWISTED SISTER frontman, who got to know Trump personally after appearing more than once on "The Celebrity Apprentice", took to his Twitter on July 6 to share a meme showing Donald Trump embracing Vladimir Putin, who is dressed in leather. He wrote in an accompanying message: "Honestly, I travel all over the globe and it's embarrassing how they view the president of our country. To see pictures like this in papers, online, on t-shirts, posters, coffee mugs all over the world is humiliating to me as an American. #MAKEAMERICAAMERICAAGAIN"

Earlier today, one of Snider's Twitter followers weighed in, writing: "I actually communicate with quite a few Europeans on Facebook, and most of them say that Trump hate in their countries is highly exaggerated in American press." Snider disagreed, firing back: "Do your really want to compare passport stamps with me & @TraciiGuns ? You're reading shit on your twitter feed, while we are traveling the damn world, walking the streets, meeting & conversing with world citizens. They don't think Trump is a joke, THEY THINK HE'S A FUCKING JOKE!"

A January 2020 report from the Pew Research Center, a non-partisan U.S.-based opinion pollster, showed that only 29% of countries expressed confidence in Trump last year. The report was based on a survey of nearly 37,000 individuals across 33 countries from May to October of last year.

This is not the first time Snider has been critical of Trump. Earlier this month, the rocker blasted the billionaire real estate mogul as "a commie-loving traitor" who is prostituting our democracy.

Back in November 2017, Snider said that he could no longer be friends with Trump because he did not share the president's views on important issues, including the Trump administration's harsh immigration policy.

Snider found himself in the middle of controversy in 2016 when he asked Trump to stop using the 1984 TWISTED SISTER anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It" in his campaign. The singer said at the time that Trump was very gracious about the request.

