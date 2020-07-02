DEE SNIDER Says DONALD TRUMP Is 'A Commie-Loving Traitor' Who Is Prostituting Our Democracy

Dee Snider has blasted President Donald Trump as "a commie-loving traitor" who is prostituting our democracy.
The TWISTED SISTER frontman, who got to know Trump personally after appearing more than once on "The Celebrity Apprentice", took to his Twitter earlier today to share a BLABBERMOUTH.NET article headlined " TWISTED SISTER's JAY JAY FRENCH: 'DONALD TRUMP Is A Functionally Illiterate Racist', and he included the following message: "And he's a commie loving traitor! My dad didn't fight in Korean War & 178,000 soldier didn't die so some a-hole could suck up to Kim Jong-un, Putin & Xi Jinping! EFF THAT!!"
Snider went on to write: "This political sickness is everywhere. It's time for true patriots (not hat wearing commie lovers - appropriately red BTW) to stand up and fight back! #WERENOTGONNATAKEIT"
When one person responded, "Its all libs in the music industry as well i see. Fuck liberalism! Trump 2020!", Snider fired back with: "GO BACK TO RUSSIA YOU FUCKING COMMUNIST SYMPATHIZER!"
Dee later added: "The prostitution of our democracy by this president is staggering! How any of those 'hat wearers' can call themselves patriots is mind numbing! #BETTERDEADTHANRED"
On Tuesday (June 30), Snider took to his Twitter to say that the upcoming presidential election is "not about either" Trump or presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. "It's about bringing balance back to the system," he said. "It's about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It's about the American Dream. It's about the right to choose...on every level. It's not about kissing the asses of dictators and commie despots!" He added in a separate tweet: "I'm a big picture guy. The only lasting thing from any presidency is the supreme court appointees. Balance must be returned to the system."
Back in November 2017, Snider said that he could no longer be friends with Trump because he did not share the president's views on important issues, including the Trump administration's harsh immigration policy.
Snider found himself in the middle of controversy in 2016 when he asked Trump to stop using the 1984 TWISTED SISTER anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It" in his campaign. The singer said at the time that Trump was very gracious about the request.
