DEE SNIDER Reveals First Thing He Bought When He Struck It Rich

In a brand new interview with Fox 17 Rock & Review, Dee Snider was asked how he keeps his voice in shape after all these years. The 65-year-old TWISTED SISTER frontman responded (see video below): "People say, 'What do you attribute to that?' And I say, 'Believe it or not, healthy lifestyle.' I never drank, I never did drugs. Even though my voiceover agent sold me a 'cigarette-smoking, whisky drinker,' 'cause I've got that husky voice. But that's from screaming my lungs out my whole life.

"The first thing I bought when I struck it rich was a gym," he continued. "I bought a gym, because I was working out and training, even at that point in my life. So I was like the 'anti-rock star' as far as the lifestyle went, but it's benefited me in the long run.

"I used to look at my peers, and they were sprinting. And I would go, 'Guys, you do know life is a marathon, right? I'm not going for 27; I'm going for 87.' So it's definitely benefited me in the long run, for sure."

Snider will release "For The Love Of Metal Live!" on July 31 via Napalm Records. The DVD/Blu-ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats) features audio captured from several Snider festival performances worldwide — from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider's solo catalog, like "I Am The Hurricane" and "For The Love Of Metal", TWISTED SISTER favorites such as "I Wanna Rock" and "We're Not Gonna Take It", and even a cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell", the audio portion of "For The Love Of Metal Live!" also features a brand new original studio track, "Prove Me Wrong".

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour.

