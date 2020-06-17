DEE SNIDER Releases Music Video For Live Version Of 'I Am The Hurricane'

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider will release "For The Love Of Metal Live!" on July 31 via Napalm Records. The DVD/Blu-ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats) features audio captured from several Snider festival performances worldwide — from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider's solo catalog, like "I Am The Hurricane" and "For The Love Of Metal", TWISTED SISTER favorites such as "I Wanna Rock" and "We're Not Gonna Take It", and even a cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell", the audio portion of "For The Love Of Metal Live!" also features a brand new original studio track, "Prove Me Wrong".
Today, Snider has revealed a new live video cut from "For The Love Of Metal Live" — featuring his energetic performance of "I Am The Hurricane". The seductive, metallic first notes of the track combine with ominous guitar-driven atmosphere as Snider dominates the powerful lyrics of the track — denying opposition at his every turn and leaving doubters in his wake. The track takes on a whole new level of confidence in its live setting, as it transforms into an even more heartfelt rallying cry to all to rise above hostility.
Snider says about "I Am The Hurricane": "If there is ever a repeated message in my songs, it's this: stand up, fight back, don't take any sh*t from anybody, and f*ck anybody who gets in your way or tries to put you down. It's a message that constantly needs to be reinforced in us all, myself included. 'I Am the Hurricane' is that reinforcement!"
Select audio editions and the DVD/Blu-ray also feature additional bonus live material and personal footage, with the DVD/Blu-ray including even more special bonus interview content. The interviews feature Snider discussing his famed PMRC hearing, opening for MOTÖRHEAD and more.
Snider adds: "The response to 'For The Love Of Metal' was so strong, and my new band so good, that I wanted to capture 'Dee Snider' for the new millennium. All of my other live concert releases are all about the past. And while my past is represented here, it is presented along with my new music, played by my new band and is very much 'in the now.' The included interviews give insight into my world, my journey and my evolution since I started nearly 50 years ago."
"For The Love Of Metal Live!" track listing:
Digital Album
01. Lies Are a Business
02. Tomorrow's No Concern
03. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll
04. The Beast
05. American Made
06. Under the Blade
07. The Kids Are Back
08. Become the Storm
09. We're Not Gonna Take It
10. I Am The Hurricane
11. Burn In Hell
12. I Wanna Rock
13. For The Love Of Metal
14. Highway To Hell
15. Ready To Fall
16. The Fire Still Burns
17. Roll Over You
18. Prove Me Wrong
DVD/Blu-ray
01. Lies Are A Business
02. Pain Of Traveling (Interview)
03. Tomorrow's No Concern
04. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll
05. New Record (Interview)
06. The Beast
07. American Made
08. Under The Blade
09. Songwriting (Interview)
10. The Kids Are Back Live
11. Become The Storm
12. We're Not Gonna Take It
13. WNGTI (Interview)
14. I Am The Hurricane
15. Burn In Hell Live
16. Rock Of Ages (Interview)
17. I Wanna Rock
18. For The Love Of Metal
19. AC/DC (Interview)
20. Highway To Hell
21. Credits
22. Ready To Fall (Bonus Track)
23. The Fire Still Burns (Bonus Track)
24. Roll Over You (Bonus Track)
25. Suzette (Interview)
26. Hearing (Interview)
27. Strangeland (Interview)
28. Lemmy (Interview)
"For The Love Of Metal Live!" will be available in the following formats:
- Deluxe Earbook Edition: CD, Bonus CD, DVD, Blu-ray & 7" Single with lyric etching - limited to 500 copies worldwide
- Shirt & Deluxe Earbook Edition Bundle - USA Napalm webstore only
- 8-Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu-ray)
- 8-Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu-ray) & Shirt Bundle
- 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD
- 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm webstore only
- 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD - Limited to 200 copies worldwide (Napalm webstores only)
- 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm webstore only
- Digital Full-Length Album
"Prove Me Wrong" sees Snider asserting himself as the absolutely unstoppable legend he is — excelling throughout his years, leaving any naysayers in the dust, and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest heavy metal frontmen of all time.
Snider says: "'Prove Me Wrong' are words that I've thought in my head since the day I began rocking. I had a monster chip on my shoulder and dared the world to knock it off... nobody ever could. At this point in my career, I thought I'd let everybody in on what has kept be going all these many years. Prove me wrong!"
Photo credit: John Raptis