DEE SNIDER On Possibility Of A TWISTED SISTER Reunion: 'I Don't Know If I See That Happening In This Lifetime'

During a brand new interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Dee Snider was asked if thinks TWISTED SISTER will ever play live again, four years after the band completed its farewell tour. The singer responded: "Look, I know that some of my bandmembers have recently said 'never say never.' I wrote a song called 'Never Say Never' many years ago, so I'll go with that for their benefit, but I will say this: it was so hard fought to find a Dee Snider [solo] sound, to find my place in the community, the metal community. Mentally, if I do anything moving forward, I want it to be continuing on this path that I finally found.

"As I sit here thinking about, okay, I've got these movies I'm gonna make, I just wrote this novel, I'm working on a second novel, my brain is going, 'Where is the follow-up to [my latest solo album] 'For The Love Of Metal'?' That's something that I really wanna do," he explained. "So in the long line of things I've got on there, TWISTED would have to come after that, and then we'd get to be — like, what? — in our 70s. So I don't know if I see that happening — in this lifetime."

This past June, guitarist Eddie Ojeda also didn't completely rule out a TWISTED SISTER reunion, telling Talking Metal: "I never say never, because you never know. It depends on the situation. You always miss it, no matter how much you've done it.

"The whole comeback — we were back together for 14 years, and we did a lot of shows in the last 14 years, and we were headlining all the shows," he continued. "We were bigger now than we were in the '80s. So it was a great time.

"I think it just got to the point where we just felt — maybe it was like [the American sitcom] 'Seinfeld': go out on a high note. But as far as that goes, THE WHO blows everybody away — they are the biggest liars of all time. [They played their farewell tour in 1983] and they [are] still touring. Forty tours later, and they're still saying, 'We mean it this time.' So if anybody's gonna complain, they'd better talk to THE WHO first."

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, guitarist Jay Jay French, Ojeda and bassist Mark Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of TWISTED's longtime drummer A.J. Pero.

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.

A year ago, French said that he was that "blissfully retired" from playing music. "I walked off stage at the last show in Mexico, and I gave all my guitars away to my crew," he told the "Neil Jones Rock Show". "I said, 'Guys, thank you. It's been great. See you later.' I never looked back. We didn't even meet in the lobby and have a drink. I was off stage in a golf cart with my wife on the way to the hotel. I was on a plane and out of here."

French said that he played nine thousand shows with TWISTED SISTER and he "loved every bit of it." But he understood when people told him that they don't believe the band is completely retired.

"I never said we weren't coming back," he explained. "We retired for a while. And I said, 'No, I'm not gonna say never.' We could. Maybe there's a charity [event that we could play at]. Maybe there's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. I doubt it, but maybe. Whatever. It could happen. But at this point in my life, I don't think about it."