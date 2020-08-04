DEE SNIDER On AC/DC's New Album Featuring MALCOLM YOUNG's Guitar Tracks: 'It's Insane Just To Think About It'

Dee Snider says that "it's insane just to think about" the fact that AC/DC's much-anticipated new album will utilize previously unreleased guitar tracks from late guitarist Malcolm Young.

Last December, Snider confirmed that he had dinner with Brian Johnson and that the AC/DC frontman was doing "good," four years after he was forced to leave the band mid-tour due to a dangerous level of hearing loss. He was eventually replaced on the road by GUNS N' ROSES vocalist Axl Rose.

Asked in a new interview with Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station when fans will finally get a chance to hear new music from AC/DC, the TWISTED SISTER singer said (hear audio below): "I think that everybody — and you've seen this with the movie industry; you've seen this across the board — not everybody, but a lot of people have said, 'Let's just put a hold on everything until everything until things settle down a little.'

"I think they're planning on a tour to go with the new record, and I know they're spoiled old brats like me — they don't wanna do it online or something," Dee continued. "They know they're gonna be playing stadiums on this tour."

Two years ago, Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd, along with guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, were photographed outside Vancouver's Warehouse Studios. Based on the pictures, the assumption was that AC/DC was in the midst of making — or at least planning — another album, with Rudd and Johnson both back in the lineup.

"I'm an O.G. AC/DC fan," Dee said. "I discovered them in Australia, before they were even here in the States. And to see the classic lineup — Cliff and Brian and Angus and Phil… To see the classic lineup and know that they actually had tracks from Malcolm that they've used. So you're actually getting the band on this record. It's insane just to think about it."

Snider's latest comments seem to corroborate a September 2018 report from JAM! magazine, which cited a "reliable source inside the AC/DC camp" as indicating that the band was recording a new LP which will utilize previously unreleased guitar tracks from Malcolm Young on all the songs.

This past February, Snider said that AC/DC's upcoming album will feature "some surprises" related to Malcolm Young that will blow the minds of the band's diehard fans.

Ever since AC/DC completed the tour cycle for its 2014 album "Rock Or Bust" four years ago — a turbulent trek that weathered the forced retirement and eventual death of co-founder Malcolm Young, plus the departures of Johnson, Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams — fans have wondered whether sole remaining founding member Angus Young would keep the band going or decide it was time for AC/DC to pack it in.

In February 2019, a photo surfaced on social media suggesting that Williams has also returned to AC/DC and will appear on the rumored comeback album.

