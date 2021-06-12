DEE SNIDER Joined By MARK MENDOZA For Performance Of TWISTED SISTER's 'Under The Blade' At Long Island Concert (Video)

Dee Snider was joined by his TWISTED SISTER bandmate Mark "The Animal" Mendoza on stage during Dee's concert last night (Friday, June 11) at Stereo Garden in Patchogue, New York for a performance of the band's classic song "Under The Blade". Fan-filmed video footage of Mark's appearance can be seen below.
According to Dee, the capacity for the concert, which was filmed for future release, was limited to 200 vaccinated or tested people due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A portion of the proceeds from the show are being donated to Melissa's Wish, a not-for-profit organization founded with the purpose of providing short term, non-medical financial aid, in the form of a grant, to the caregivers assisting those afflicted with a serious illness, injury or end of life event.
Dee will release his fifth full-length solo album, "Leave A Scar", on July 30 via Napalm Records. Once again produced by Jasta with co-production, mixing and mastering by drummer Nick Bellmore, the LP sees Snider & Co. continuing in the invigorated direction of 2018's "For The Love Of Metal".
Snider said about "Leave A Scar": "By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the '90s, I wanted — no, needed — to be a part of the writing process. I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. 'Leave A Scar' is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose."
In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda and bassist Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of TWISTED's longtime drummer A.J. Pero.
TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.
Don't wait to get your tickets. As of now they are limited to 200 vaccinated or tested people. With any luck they will release more tickets as the date gets closer. https://t.co/yqHBRSghOt
— Dee Snider?? (@deesnider) May 9, 2021
