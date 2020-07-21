DEE SNIDER Is 'Big' On Trolling People On Twitter

In a new interview with KNAC.COM, TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider was asked what his favorite social media platform is and why. He responded: "The one that I'm most active on is Twitter. It was my first one, I'm also on Facebook and Instagram, and I have a loyal following on those too. Twitter would be my favorite, I think, because it just has this ease of use. It's also got this immediacy of reaction. I liken it to back in the day when you were on the radio and you talked about something and you reacted, so the phones would light up. It's that immediacy of something that you said and it connected with people. I see a lot of that on Twitter — there's responses, there's likes and there's shares. I use Twitter as a rule, though I often wonder what I'm missing out on by not being as active on some of the other platforms."

Snider went on to say that "there is an exchange of ideas" on Twitter. "I think that's something that has been lost and I'm trying to encourage more of that," he explained. "I think things have been getting a lot more political lately as we get closer and closer to the election. I think it's time to take a position. But having said that, I'm trying to keep the conversation going. There are times where people come back really fixed on their position, [and] I do a quick 'troll' on them. I'm big on 'trolling' them. [Laughs] I look and I see what they are about. I'm, like, 'Crap. They've been to Sturgis. I've been to Sturgis. They ride a bike. I ride a bike. They love the freedom of riding and the camaraderie and the unity.' We are so similar and we have so much in common, but where is the 'unity'? We should be able to talk about this, rather than to scream at each other."

Snider will release "For The Love Of Metal Live!" on July 31 via Napalm Records. The DVD/Blu-ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats) features audio captured from several Snider festival performances worldwide — from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider's solo catalog, like "I Am The Hurricane" and "For The Love Of Metal", TWISTED SISTER favorites such as "I Wanna Rock" and "We're Not Gonna Take It", and even a cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell", the audio portion of "For The Love Of Metal Live!" also features a brand new original studio track, "Prove Me Wrong".

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour.

Photo credit: John Raptis