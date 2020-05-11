DEE SNIDER Is Already Working On His Second Novel

May 11, 2020 0 Comments

DEE SNIDER Is Already Working On His Second Novel

During an appearance earlier today (Monday, May 11) on AXS TV's "At Home And Social With…", TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider was asked how he is using the coronavirus downtime to stay creative. He responded (see video below): "Last year, I decided — I told my management I'm taking 2020 off. And they were, like, 'What? You're not gonna book any shows?' And I said, 'No shows for 2020. And I just wanna focus on my writing.' 'Cause I've been developing my writing for decades now. And, oddly, nobody had shows in 2020 [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. And being stuck here in our house in Belize, all I do is write all day. So it's been an awful situation that had a silver lining."

Snider went on to clarify that the "writing" he has been doing hasn't involved making new music.

"I've been writing scripts for decades now, and now I've moved into writing prose," he explained. "I wrote my first novel, which I just finished — a fictional novel. And that's being shopped right now. I just started my second novel. And then I've got a couple of movie scripts I'm working on. I'm gonna be directing a couple of movies that are delayed now because of the whole COVID thing. So I've got a lot of interesting, non-rock and roll projects going on. And the good thing is I get to just sit and focus on them, which is the upside."

In January 2019, Snider said he was working on an updated version of his 1987 book "Dee Snider's Teenage Survival Guide: Or How To Be A Legend In Your Own Lunch Time".

Snider wrote "Teenage Survival Guide" more than three decades ago when he was approached by Doubleday to produce a sequel to a popular book from the '50s called "'Twixt Twelve And Twenty" by American music icon Pat Boone. At the time, the editors at Doubleday saw Dee as a modern-day pop figure whom kids would listen to and assigned a rock journalist, Philip Bashe, to work with the singer.

Last month, Snider confirmed that his new live DVD and CD will arrive this summer. The set, which may end up being called "For The Love Of Metal Live", was recorded during the touring cycle for his latest solo album, "For The Love Of Metal".

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).