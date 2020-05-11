DEE SNIDER Is Already Working On His Second Novel

During an appearance earlier today (Monday, May 11) on AXS TV's "At Home And Social With…", TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider was asked how he is using the coronavirus downtime to stay creative. He responded (see video below): "Last year, I decided — I told my management I'm taking 2020 off. And they were, like, 'What? You're not gonna book any shows?' And I said, 'No shows for 2020. And I just wanna focus on my writing.' 'Cause I've been developing my writing for decades now. And, oddly, nobody had shows in 2020 [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. And being stuck here in our house in Belize, all I do is write all day. So it's been an awful situation that had a silver lining."

Snider went on to clarify that the "writing" he has been doing hasn't involved making new music.

"I've been writing scripts for decades now, and now I've moved into writing prose," he explained. "I wrote my first novel, which I just finished — a fictional novel. And that's being shopped right now. I just started my second novel. And then I've got a couple of movie scripts I'm working on. I'm gonna be directing a couple of movies that are delayed now because of the whole COVID thing. So I've got a lot of interesting, non-rock and roll projects going on. And the good thing is I get to just sit and focus on them, which is the upside."

In January 2019, Snider said he was working on an updated version of his 1987 book "Dee Snider's Teenage Survival Guide: Or How To Be A Legend In Your Own Lunch Time".

Snider wrote "Teenage Survival Guide" more than three decades ago when he was approached by Doubleday to produce a sequel to a popular book from the '50s called "'Twixt Twelve And Twenty" by American music icon Pat Boone. At the time, the editors at Doubleday saw Dee as a modern-day pop figure whom kids would listen to and assigned a rock journalist, Philip Bashe, to work with the singer.

Last month, Snider confirmed that his new live DVD and CD will arrive this summer. The set, which may end up being called "For The Love Of Metal Live", was recorded during the touring cycle for his latest solo album, "For The Love Of Metal".

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour.

