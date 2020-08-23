DEE SNIDER Finally Gets His Wish: A 'Pop! Rocks' Figure From FUNKO

The popular vinyl collectible company Funko — best known for its big-headed Pop! figures — has teamed up with TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider for one of its latest artist collaborations.

Snider, who has been publicly campaigning for at least a year to have a Funko figure created in his likeness, tweeted on August 20: "WELL GUESS THE FUCK WHAT!?!? @OriginalFunko is making a Dee Snider figure. Thank you all for your support, pressure and enthusiasm!"

Back in July 2019, Dee retweeted a request from PopVinyls.com to have a Snider Funko figure developed. At the time, he added the following comment: "Are you paying attention @originalfunko? I can't count the amount of times I've been asked if there is a 'Dee Snider Pop Vinyl' available at all of the convention appearances I do!"

Other artists who have gotten the Pop! Rocks treatment in the past include KISS, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, DEF LEPPARD, Rob Zombie, SLIPKNOT, SLAYER, GHOST and MOTÖRHEAD.

A Funko vinyl Pop! figure, or popularly known as a "Pop!", is packaged carefully inside a box with a transparent front. The figurine is made out of vinyl and may come as a bobblehead.

Funko reported that these figurines increased its sales by 38 percent in the second quarter of 2019. International sales spiked 65 percent to $68.5 million, while U.S. revenue grew 26 percent to $122.7 million.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

