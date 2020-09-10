DEE SNIDER Defends His 'Aggressive And Intense' Approach With 'Idiot TRUMP Followers': 'I'm Trying To Lead By Example'

Dee Snider has defended his "aggressive and intense" approach in dealing with "idiot Trump followers" on social media, saying that he is "trying to lead by example."

The TWISTED SISTER frontman, who got to know President Donald Trump personally after appearing more than once on "The Celebrity Apprentice", has been an outspoken critic of America's 45th president, tweeting incessantly against Trump's administration and blasting the billionaire real estate mogul as "a commie-loving traitor" who is prostituting our democracy. He has also engaged in heated Twitter fights with Trump followers, some of whom have taken issue with his colorful delivery and unapologetic tone.

Earlier today, Snider took to Twitter to write: "FRIENDS AND FOLLOWERS PLEASE READ! If I seem overly aggressive & intense in my exchanges with these idiot Trump followers it's because I'm trying to lead by example. We need to push back as hard as they are...even harder. To their credit they are loud & proud. WE SHOULD BE TOO!!"

Back in November 2017, Snider said that he could no longer be friends with Trump because he did not share the president's views on important issues, including the Trump administration's harsh immigration policy.

Snider found himself in the middle of controversy in 2016 when he asked Trump to stop using "We're Not Gonna Take It" in his campaign. The singer said at the time that Trump was very gracious about the request.

More recently, Snider criticized Trump over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that Trump's response to COVID-19 has been "to politicize it and separate us more and make it about politics instead of about joining together and helping each other. This was an opportunity to really bring the country together over something really important, that rises above all the other B.S. in the world," he said. "And he failed to do that, and we're seeing the results."

