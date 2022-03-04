DEE SNIDER Rips RANDI ZUCKERBERG's 'Dogs**t' Version Of 'We're Not Gonna Take It'

Randi Zuckerberg, the sister of Meta/Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, has shared a video about cryptocurrency that is set to the tune of TWISTED SISTER's classic song "We're Not Gonna Take It". Although Randi apparently meant it to be "a rallying cry for the women of web3," the clip — which features cameos from Maliha Abidi (Women Rise founder), Lisa Mayer (Boss Beauties founder), Sara Baumann (Women And Weapons founder) and Mai Akiyoshi (Curious Addys founder) — has attracted more attention for being a cringeworthy parody. In Randi's reworked version, the chorus lyrics are changed to "We're All Gonna Make It", a popular slogan in Web3 communities.

"I've been thinking about a fun way to explain crypto jargon to newcomers. Hope this video is a fun 2-min crypto lingo 101 lesson that speaks to the spirit of women in Web3," Zuckerberg, who previously sang the TWISTED SISTER song as a cast member of the Broadway production of "Rock Of Ages", said in a tweet.

According to Benzinga, Zuckerberg had worked as a spokesperson and marketing at Facebook and is the co-founder of Hug, a Web3 company. She also joined the brand advisory council for cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin, with the goal of increasing the female customer base for the company.

Earlier today, when TWISTED SISTER fans complained on Twitter about Zuckerberg using "We're Not Gonna Take It" and criticized Snider for supposedly giving her permission to rework the song, Dee replied: "FOR THE RECORD: If someone sings @TwistedSisterNY Song we have ZERO control. As long as it is not being as a commercial and though she is promoting her personal beliefs, it's not a paid commercial. This is parody."

Later, after apparently conferring with his attorneys, Snider clarified: "ATTENTIONS ALL: @TwistedSisterNY has lawyers working on this now. It looks like it may not fall (as initially thought) into the 'fair use' category and we can get it stopped and taken down. But again...WHY DOES IT HAVE 2.5 MILLION VIEWS! @randizuckerberg". Dee went on to refer to Randi's version of the song as "dog shit" and "murder" to listen to.

"We're Not Gonna Take It", the biggest hit single in TWISTED SISTER's career, has been used in commercials for hotel chain Extended Stay America, Claritin, Walmart, Stanley Steamer and Yaz birth control.

The song's lyrics say in part "Oh you're so condescending/Your gall is never ending/We don't want nothin'/Not a thing from you."

"We're Not Gonna Take It" was first released as a single (with B-side song "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll") on April 27, 1984. The "Stay Hungry" album was released two weeks later, on May 10, 1984. The single made No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, making it TWISTED SISTER's only Top 40 single, and the song was ranked No. 47 on VH1's "100 Greatest '80s Songs".

"We're Not Gonna Take It" was written solely by Snider. As influences for the song, he previously cited the glam rock band SLADE, the punk band SEX PISTOLS, and the Christmas carol "O Come, All Ye Faithful".

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of TWISTED's longtime drummer A.J. Pero.

