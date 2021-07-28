DEE SNIDER Blames DISNEY For His COVID-19 Diagnosis

Dee Snider has revealed to Ultimate Classic Rock that he got COVID-19 despite the fact that he is fully vaccinated. "It happened a few days ago," the TWISTED SISTER singer said. "This is about day five. It was really minor, like, nothing that Advil and Sudafed [couldn't handle]."

Snider clarified that he definitely experienced some symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. "It was a little aches and pains, a little stuffiness. But like I said, a Sudafed and a couple of Advil and I was just doing everything, business as usual. You know, I said, 'Maybe I'll get tested just for the hell of it.' I got a home test and I'm, like, 'What the fuck?' But they're saying that they think a lot more people who are vaccinated have gotten it. And because it's minor, they're not going to the doctor or the hospital, so it's not being reported. Because I'm hearing a lot of people saying that they caught it. It's not knocking them on their ass or hospitalizing them, but they're definitely getting COVID, even with vaccinations."

As for how he thinks he contracted COVID-19, Snider speculated that his wife brought it to their household after taking the kids to one of the Disney parks. "No one checks vaccination, no one checks tests," he said. "No one's enforcing masks. They came back and brought it back with them. There was zero enforcement."

Disneyland does not currently require masks for fully vaccinated guests. Face coverings are encouraged for those who are unvaccinated, but Disneyland is not verifying vaccination status, so the choice of whether to wear a mask or not is up to Disneyland theme park guests.

Dee first took his dissatisfaction with Disney public two days ago, tweeting: "WARNING!! While online & publicly @Disneyland claims strict enforcement of Covid protocols, AT THE PARK THEY ARE DOING NOTHING TO ENFORCE OR PROTECT PEOPLE! My wife & daughter took our grandkids to the park last week & BROUGHT COVID INTO OUR HOME!! STAY AWAY FROM DISNEY!!"

This past April, Snider said that he was in favor of some kind of a coronavirus vaccine passport program whereby concert venues can ask patrons to show proof of testing or vaccination before attending certain events. Snider addressed the hot-button issue in a tweet, writing: "I get that some people are wary of this, but I want a vaccine passport in the worst fucking way! I wave my vaccination card around like a flag! I've got nothing to hide and if a vaccine passport will let me go places without all these covid protocols sign me the fuck up!"

