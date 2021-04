Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER), Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT) and Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS) are among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the news that Ted Nugent, who once dismissed COVID-19, tested positive for it and "can hardly crawl out of bed" due to aches and pains.

In a Facebook Live stream on Monday, the outspoken conservative rocker said: "I've got an announcement to make. Everybody told me that I should not announce this.

"I have had flu symptoms for the last ten days. I thought I was dying. Just a clusterfuck.

"I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese shit. I've got a stuffed up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days… So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today."

Nugent went on to say that he is "homebound, i.e. quarantined" while he is recovering from the disease.

Later on Monday, Nugent spoke in a little bit more detail about his COVID-19 battle during an episode of his Internet show "Spirit Campfire". He said: "I've been around a long time — 72.4 years, to be exact — and it's been quite an adventure… But I have never been so sick in all my life… I could barely crawl out of bed. And I'm not looking for sympathy; I'm just trying to share a medical emergency during a global medical emergency, and what the Nugent tribe, what this guitar player is doing to counterpunch a COVID-19 positive test this afternoon. And it's gonna be willpower."

Earlier this month, Ted made headlines when he suggested the novel coronavirus is referred to as COVID-19 because there have been 18 other coronaviruses. Nugent also once again repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

"They claim five hundred thousand people have died from COVID-19," he said in a previous Facebook Live stream. "Bullshit. I believe that medical examiners in all 50 states have gone, 'I put down on the death certificate that he died of asphyxiation, but they made me put COVID.' 'Well, this guy was stabbed to death, but they made me put down COVID.' 'This guy was run over by a tandem gravel truck doing a four-wheel drift and the crows be pecking at your flesh, but they made me put down COVID-19.'"

In December, Nugent expressed skepticism that coronavirus even existed, calling it a "scamming pandemic" and vowing not to take any vaccine.

"It's not a real pandemic and that's not a real vaccine. I'm sorry, I ain't taking no vaccine," Nugent said in a Facebook Live stream.

"You come at me with a needle and I will be in fear of my life. You know what I'll do if you come at me with a needle. 'Hi, I'm from the government. This needle's good for you.' Fuck you."

Nugent has also mocked people who wear face masks, despite that both the CDC and World Health Organization have urged their universal use.